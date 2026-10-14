Saiyami Kher highlights importance of seeking therapy, calls it a ‘sign of strength’

Saiyami Kher has spoken about the importance of seeking professional help and why therapy is not a sign of weakness. (Image Source: Instagram/saiyami)

Saiyami Kher, in a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, opened up about why people may sometimes find it difficult to share certain things even with their closest friends, while highlighting the importance of seeking help from a therapist.

“I feel that happens in real life so much that there are certain such dark spaces people go through and they’re not comfortable sharing it with your best friends, which is why going to a therapist who’s seeing things objectively and giving you an objective view is extremely important,” The Ghoomer actress says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.