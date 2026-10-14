Saiyami Kher highlights importance of seeking therapy, calls it a ‘sign of strength’

Saiyami Kher, in a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, opened up about why people may sometimes find it difficult to share certain things even with their closest friends, while highlighting the importance of seeking help from a therapist.
“I feel that happens in real life so much that there are certain such dark spaces people go through and they’re not comfortable sharing it with your best friends, which is why going to a therapist who’s seeing things objectively and giving you an objective view is extremely important,” The Ghoomer actress says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Talking about the pressure that people in the limelight experience, she adds, “People in the limelight get told more, more pressure on them for whatever reasons… You never know by making a certain comment, what’s going on in that person’s head. But it’s about how you deal with it and how you cope with things… I genuinely feel that in the time we are living in right now, it’s extremely important to get help. It’s not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of strength.”
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We tell our best friends everything – from awkward dates to terrible bosses, yet there are certain things that stay locked away for years. Often, it isn’t about trust. When someone’s opinion matters this much, honesty can feel riskier. Saiyami Kher’s comments show why even close friendships can make opening up hard.
Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A. M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, explains the reason behind this and shows why therapy fits in:
Friendship and therapy do different jobs, and both matter. Not sharing everything with your best friend doesn’t make you distant. Asking for professional help isn’t weakness. It’s recognising that sometimes we need support beyond the people closest to us.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.