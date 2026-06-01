Saif Ali Khan on what keeps him emotionally grounded: ‘To build a house on something so shaky…’

Saif Ali Khan believes a solid support system can see you through the highs and lows of life. In a recent conversation, the Kartavya actor shared what keeps him emotionally grounded when things don’t go as planned professionally. “My home and family, kids and friends — they are not connected to Fridays or success or failure. To build a house on something so shaky, in our line of work, is fraught with danger.

“Speaking for myself, learning from my mum’s example. You must have a support system in life, which has nothing to do with any of this. Hopefully, your friends and your wife don’t care. Your success or failure doesn’t matter; only your happiness does,” he told The Quint.