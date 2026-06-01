Saif Ali Khan on what keeps him emotionally grounded: ‘To build a house on something so shaky…’

Saif Ali Khan believes a solid support system can see you through the highs and lows of life. In a recent conversation, the Kartavya actor shared what keeps him emotionally grounded when things don’t go as planned professionally. “My home and family, kids and friends — they are not connected to Fridays or success or failure. To build a house on something so shaky, in our line of work, is fraught with danger.
“Speaking for myself, learning from my mum’s example. You must have a support system in life, which has nothing to do with any of this. Hopefully, your friends and your wife don’t care. Your success or failure doesn’t matter; only your happiness does,” he told The Quint.
Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional and Founder of Enso Wellness, said that staying grounded isn’t just a conscious decision; it’s linked to our self-image, emotional safety, and identity. “When someone achieves fame but fails to stay humble, cognitive dissonance can emerge, the discomfort of living with contradictions between who they are and how they behave.”
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She further added that humility helps safeguard emotional well-being. “Staying grounded prevents ego inflation and builds resilience. It fosters stronger, more meaningful relationships, because not everyone will rise with you—if you disconnect, you risk isolation.”
From a cultural perspective, being humble remains a respected virtue. Those who act arrogantly often find themselves alienated,” Kabir elaborated.
She reiterated that success doesn’t have to strip us of our roots. Staying connected to them might just be the secret to not losing ourselves along the way. And that’s exactly what Saif Ali Khan highlights in the interview.
This kind of emotional clarity is essential in high-pressure environments. There’s a fine line between celebrating your achievements and allowing them to turn into arrogance. “Success should make you proud, but not at the cost of relationships. It’s important to stay grounded and open to feedback. That’s what enables genuine self-growth,” she added.
According to Ashish Pillay, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, humility coming from public figures makes a huge impact. “In a world that celebrates hustle culture, their conversation gently offers another path. One that values consistency over obsession, presence over perfection, and self-care over self-sacrifice,” mentioned Pillay.
“Healthy ambition makes you come alive, it inspires you to grow, without losing your soul in the process. It allows room for gratitude, curiosity, and self-compassion. In a culture that demands constant hustle, breeds insecurity, and measures worth only by productivity or accolades,” said Pillai.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.