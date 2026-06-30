Saif Ali Khan decodes complicated relationship with paparazzi: ‘My life was fine…’

Saif Ali Khan, born to famous parents — Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore, is no stranger to paparazzi flocking outside his home, trying to steal snapshots for a quick buck. Speaking with journalist Barkha Dutt at a recent We The Women event in London, Khan got candid about living a public life.

“It’s a very weird relationship. Some people pay them to turn up, some people pay them not to turn up, which is very cool, I think. With the media, you never really know who is a genuine media person. And if you say anything, you come across as spoiled. It’s a very tricky situation to say anything negative,” he shared his views.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“I think, it kind of takes away from the movie stars in a way. But at the same time, it brings them to your living room. In India, it’s not really paparazzi yet. Their ideal picture is of you doing something you don’t want to be seen, right? Like, sitting on the pot or something. That would be a good pap picture where you’ve seen a movie star devoid of their glamour,” Khan continued, adding: “That’s why the Americans and English don’t like the paparazzi, because it exposes them. I think it takes away from stardom in a huge way. And I think my life was fine without them.”

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Reclaiming the narrative

Tanvi Singh, Mental Health Expert, Founder of Leap of Foundation says that privacy is not a privilege, it is a psychological need. Public figures may choose a life in the spotlight, but that choice should never be interpreted as consent to constant access.

Visibility and vulnerability are not the same.

“Every individual, regardless of fame, needs spaces where they can exist without being observed, evaluated, or documented. Those moments of privacy allow people to regulate emotions, nurture relationships, and maintain a stable sense of self,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, when every interaction has the potential to become public, it can create chronic stress, hypervigilance, and emotional fatigue. “Equally important is the freedom to decide what parts of one’s life to share and what to keep private. The ability to exercise that choice reinforces autonomy, dignity, and psychological wellbeing,” she shares.

Singh believes respecting those boundaries doesn’t distance celebrities from the public. In fact, it reminds us that behind every public figure is a human being deserving of the same emotional safety and privacy as anyone else.

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Public vs private: the balancing act

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj adds that privacy today is less about disappearing from public view and more about being intentional in what you choose to share. “It starts with deciding which parts of your life are non negotiably yours, such as relationships, family moments, or personal routines, and holding that line even when it feels tempting to share,” he tells indianexpress.com.

He suggests limiting real-time updates, turning off location tags, and viewing social media as a curated window rather than a full diary.

“A useful habit is to share only after the moment has passed, so it remains yours before it belongs to the internet. Even small pauses before posting help you check if sharing aligns with your values,” Raj says, adding that when privacy is treated as a consistent habit, you remain in control of your own story.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.