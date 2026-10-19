‘They won, I lost’: Sahiba Bali says she is ‘done’ amid online abuse

Sahiba Bali accepted defeat and expressed grief over the continuous abuse she has been facing online. In her Instagram stories, she said, “They won, I lost.”

“I heard a lot this year. For absolutely no reason. I don’t support hatred of any kind… There’s too much hate in this world. The cost of voicing injustice is danger to livelihood and safety. I honestly am done. They won, I lost. I’m sorry,” she added.

In another story, she said that speaking out has become a lose-lose scenario: “Kuch Kahoon, toh gaali. Kuch naa bolun, toh gaali. (If I say something, I get abused. If I stay silent, I get abused.)