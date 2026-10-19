‘They won, I lost’: Sahiba Bali says she is ‘done’ amid online abuse

Sahiba Bali accepted defeat and expressed grief over the continuous abuse she has been facing online. In her Instagram stories, she said, “They won, I lost.”
“I heard a lot this year. For absolutely no reason. I don’t support hatred of any kind… There’s too much hate in this world. The cost of voicing injustice is danger to livelihood and safety. I honestly am done. They won, I lost. I’m sorry,” she added.
In another story, she said that speaking out has become a lose-lose scenario: “Kuch Kahoon, toh gaali. Kuch naa bolun, toh gaali. (If I say something, I get abused. If I stay silent, I get abused.)
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Signs online criticism is affecting your mental health
Social media has made it easier to share opinions, but constant exposure to criticism, trolling, and negative comments can take an emotional toll. While it is natural to feel hurt by an unkind remark, the concern arises when these comments begin affecting your mood, confidence, sleep, or everyday life.
One of the first signs, Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital, says, is repeatedly replaying negative comments in your head, even after you have closed the app. You may find yourself questioning your choices, doubting your abilities, or worrying about how others perceive you. If a stranger’s opinion keeps affecting you long after the interaction, it may be time to step back.
“Another warning sign is when your mood becomes dependent on online validation. If positive comments make you feel good about yourself, but negative ones ruin your day, your self-worth may be becoming too closely tied to external approval. Similarly, repeatedly checking comments despite knowing they will upset you can create a cycle of anxiety and distress,” she adds.
Arpita also advises paying attention if online criticism begins affecting your sleep, concentration, work, or relationships.
“Some people may also start avoiding expressing their opinions or sharing their experiences because they fear being judged. This suggests that the fear of online reactions is beginning to influence their everyday choices,” she adds.
It is important to understand that not every comment deserves a response. Constructive criticism can help you reflect and grow, but you don’t need to entertain personal attacks and abusive remarks. Muting notifications, blocking abusive accounts, and limiting screen time are practical ways to protect your mental well-being.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.