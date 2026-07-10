Actor Sahiba Bali on men’s vs women’s cricket pressure: Psychology behind the difference

Sports presenter and actor Sahiba Bali recently opened up about contrasting psychological pressures faced by India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams, which she observed while working with them, saying the men’s side is focused on sustaining its success while the women’s team is driven by the desire to make the country proud.

Speaking about her experience working with both squads, the Laila Majnu actor said she found interacting with the women’s team particularly rewarding because of their enthusiasm and willingness to contribute.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Admitting that she had more fun interacting with the women’s cricket team, she told Times Entertainment that she hopes to work with them more in the future. Bali, who first worked with the Indian men’s team before joining the women’s side last year, said the difference in their mindset became evident through her interactions.

Highlighting the difference in their “stress,” Bali said that the men focus on sustaining their success, while women focus more on making India proud.

Types of sporting pressure

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, mental health expert, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said the two forms of pressure described by Bali represent fundamentally different psychological experiences. She explained that the men’s team faces the challenge of protecting an established legacy, in which athletes fear losing their reputations and struggle with the pressure to consistently meet high public expectations.

“The pressure to sustain success is often driven by fear of losing what has already been achieved. Athletes may worry about maintaining their reputation, meeting public expectations and avoiding failure. This creates performance pressure, where the focus shifts from playing freely to protecting an existing legacy,” she said.

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Sarkar said the women’s team is navigating the pressure to earn recognition and establish credibility.

“The pressure to prove oneself is more closely linked to earning recognition and establishing credibility. It is driven by the desire to demonstrate capability, gain acceptance and create opportunities for the future,” she said.

Sarkar noted that while both forms of stress can motivate athletes, the emotional burden differs significantly. “One is centred around maintaining excellence, while the other is centred around achieving validation and breaking barriers,” she said.

Burnout and performance anxiety

She added that the constant expectation to deliver at the highest level can increase the likelihood of burnout and performance anxiety.

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“When athletes consistently perform at the highest level, the expectation often shifts from celebrating success to expecting it. Every performance becomes an opportunity to either maintain or disappoint those expectations. Over time, this can increase the risk of performance anxiety, chronic stress and burnout,” Sarkar said.

The psychologist also pointed out that women’s cricketers often carry an additional responsibility that extends beyond winning matches. “They are not only competing for victories but also for visibility, recognition, investment and opportunities for the next generation,” she said, adding that many athletes feel they are representing an entire movement rather than just themselves or their team.

However, Sarkar highlighted that as women’s cricket continues to grow in popularity, the nature of those pressures will gradually evolve.

“As women’s cricket continues to receive greater recognition, media attention, sponsorship and fan expectations, the psychological demands are also likely to evolve. Success brings visibility, but visibility also brings scrutiny,” she said.

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She emphasised that sports organisations should invest in mental health support alongside physical training. SEO recommendations.