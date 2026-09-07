Rubina Dilaik on why women don’t simply ‘bounce back’ after a miscarriage

Rubina says that the body is still “under the impression” that it is supporting a pregnancy (Image: Facebook/Rubina Dilaik)

Actor Rubina Dilaik is speaking about something many women experience, but far fewer openly discuss: the physical and emotional aftermath of miscarriage.

In an interview with Mamaraazzi, Rubina shared that after a miscarriage, recovery is rarely instant. “When you go through a miscarriage, your body is still under the impression that there is a life that it is creating,” she said, adding that even when a woman mentally knows the pregnancy has ended, the body may still be adjusting hormonally.

Doctors say there is medical truth to what she describes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.