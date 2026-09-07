Rubina Dilaik on why women don’t simply ‘bounce back’ after a miscarriage

Actor Rubina Dilaik is speaking about something many women experience, but far fewer openly discuss: the physical and emotional aftermath of miscarriage.
In an interview with Mamaraazzi, Rubina shared that after a miscarriage, recovery is rarely instant. “When you go through a miscarriage, your body is still under the impression that there is a life that it is creating,” she said, adding that even when a woman mentally knows the pregnancy has ended, the body may still be adjusting hormonally.
Doctors say there is medical truth to what she describes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Ruchi Srivastava (MBBS, MS, MAMS, FICOG, FMAS), Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, the body does not immediately “switch off” pregnancy-related changes after a miscarriage.
“In simple terms, yes. After a miscarriage, the body may still temporarily behave as if the pregnancy is continuing because pregnancy hormones do not disappear immediately. This is why some symptoms like breast tenderness, nausea, or fatigue may continue for some time,” Dr Srivastava tells indianexpress.com.
One key hormone involved is human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), the hormone associated with pregnancy.
“Pregnancy hormones such as hCG can remain in the body for days or even a few weeks after a miscarriage. The duration depends on how advanced the pregnancy was and how quickly the body clears the hormones naturally,” she further adds.
View this post on Instagram
This means a woman may continue to feel physically pregnant for some time even after the loss, which can make emotional recovery more complex.
Rubina also touched on this emotional disconnect, saying the experience is not something one simply “bounces back” from. “It is not that miscarriage happen and the brain is back to its normal functional state or your body is in a great state again and you will face the world as if nothing happened,” she said.
Doctors agree that recovery is not only physical.
After a miscarriage, the body begins a gradual process of recovery. According to Dr Srivastava, common physical symptoms include vaginal bleeding, cramping, fatigue, and hormonal fluctuations. Emotional responses such as grief, mood changes, and distress are also common. “The uterus slowly returns to its normal state over time, while hormone levels gradually fall,” she says.
How long recovery takes varies widely. “Physical recovery may take a few days to a few weeks depending on the stage of pregnancy and the individual’s health. Hormonal balance and emotional recovery can sometimes take longer. Most women eventually return to their normal menstrual cycle within 4–6 weeks,” Dr Srivastava notes.
This timeline is important because social expectations often frame recovery as something women should move past quickly.
Rubina pointed to that pressure as well, saying women are often expected to “bounce back fast” and may not give themselves “enough breather” or credit while dealing with such a difficult experience.
Experts say that while every miscarriage experience is different, allowing space for both physical healing and emotional recovery is essential, rather than expecting an immediate return to normalcy.