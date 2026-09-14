RJ Mahvash on manifesting the perfect guy: ‘I think every girl should look for…’

RJ Mahvash, who once revealed that she isn’t into casual dating, also described the perfect guy for herself. “As I can compromise on the looks, I can impart romance lessons, I can do everything else, but if the guy is not funny, it can’t be learnt,” said Mahvash.

On the Yuvaa podcast, Mahvash added, “I think every girl should look for a funny guy. Even if the facial features are average, even if he earns less, I will give my money to him. Bring your fun. Even if we are fighting, he should be able to laugh. I need such a guy. I tend to laugh during arguments. I am looking for a guy who is funny, calm, and can handle me.”

During the same interaction, she shared that her views on marriage have changed, as she was engaged at 19 but broke off the relationship two years later. She said the experience shaped her approach to love. “Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, we were conditioned to believe that a good marriage was the ultimate goal. But that’s not my reality anymore. I’ve grown past that mindset,” shared Mahvash.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Taking a cue from her revelation, let’s understand why funny partners often make for more emotionally sustainable relationships.

At first glance, it sounds lighthearted. But as someone who works with women healing from emotional fatigue, passive-aggressive partners, and unresolved resentment, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, said that Mahvash’s on to something important.

“Humour, when healthy, isn’t about cracking jokes. It’s about emotional agility. It’s about how a partner shows up in discomfort. Because conflict is not the problem—emotional rigidity is. And a partner who can laugh with you, even during disagreements, often has the emotional flexibility to stay present, kind, and connected,” said Delnna.

Here’s what to look for:

They de-escalate, not detach

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They don’t shut down when tension rises. They use warmth to defuse, not distract. “Look for someone who can crack a smile, then still lean in for the real conversation,” said Delnna.

Find someone who you can laugh with (Photo: Pixabay) Find someone who you can laugh with (Photo: Pixabay)

They bring levity without losing depth

A healthy sense of humour doesn’t bypass real emotions. It honours pain without drowning in it.

They are adaptable, not avoidant

Genuine humour signals mental flexibility – something every lasting relationship needs.

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They remind you that love doesn’t always have to be heavy

We’re taught that relationships require “hard work”. But sometimes, what they need is lightness. “A reset button. A shared smile,” shared Delnna.

She shared that she has seen women transform when they moved from high-drama partners to emotionally safe, light-hearted ones. “The nervous system relaxes. The heart opens again. But make sure his laughter has depth, kindness, and room for your truth. Because the right kind of humour doesn’t avoid the storm,” expressed Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.