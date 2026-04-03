‘Focus on the sons’: Richa Chadha’s bold stance on raising a safer generation

Every time we tell a woman to “come home early” or “to cover up” just in case, we’re making a confession that men’s behaviour is inevitable. That we’d rather shrink a girl’s life than raise a boy who won’t harm. But this mindset needs to be redefined, and Richa Chadha believes change begins at home. In conversation with YouTuber Lily Singh on her podcast Unicorn Island, when asked how to make the world a better place for her daughter, the Fukrey actor said, “Just focus on the sons. It’s not daughters doing that to other daughters; it’s the sons. The sons have to have a strong bond with the father, and the son has to understand consent from the mother. The son has to see the father treat the mother or sister well.”

Talking about parenting sons and daughters equally, Chadha added, “The son and daughter have to be fed the same, sent to the same school. These are the key things.”

According to Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, children start showing signs of empathy by the age of 2-3, and by age 7, this concept becomes more solidified. “Early exposure to respect and inclusivity in the home helps break the generational conditioning of rigid thinking, allowing children to explore themselves better,” she said, adding that it creates a space for open communication and an understanding that the sky can be pink, not just blue.

Khangarot explained that the ability to understand nuance and think critically also helps build convergent thinking and abstract thought, which later reflects in their personality, life choices, and professional life. “When roles and responsibilities are divided based on gender or sexuality, children miss opportunities to learn new things. Exposure to inclusivity and respect from a young age helps remedy this,” she explained.

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How can parents raise thoughtful, more respectful boys?

Khangarot said that children are like sponges, absorbing the behaviours, reactions, and attitudes of those around them. “The foundation of empathy and dignity is built when they see their parents treating others with the same values. If society dismisses boys’ emotional expression with phrases like ‘boys don’t cry’ or ‘you have to be strong,’ parents can counter these pressures by creating a safe space at home where emotional expression and vulnerability are seen as strengths, not weaknesses,” she elaborated.

According to her, regular check-ins, introducing tools for emotional literacy, exposure to movies with relevant themes, and constantly reminding boys that strength lies in expressing emotions, not suppressing them, are highly recommended strategies for parents. In fact, allowing children to explore makeup, fashion, and creative expression sends a powerful message: they are free to be themselves. This approach nurtures self-confidence, reduces fear of judgment, and fosters authenticity, ” added Khangarot.

However, she reiterated that freedom doesn’t mean a lack of guidance. “Parents can balance this by helping children make intentional choices, allowing specific interests to be discussed and encouraging exploration of different hobbies and talents,” said the psychologist.

Last but not least, Chadha’s admission emphasises that respect, empathy, and openness begin at home. Khangarot concluded that as children observe and internalise these values, they become better equipped to navigate the complexities of the world with compassion and integrity. “Countering societal expectations in this way allows them to become emotionally aware and respectful of diversity,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.