Rhiti Tiwari says Bigg Boss 20 brought her ‘lowest moment in life’

Rhiti Tiwari recently opened up about the emotional toll of participating in Bigg Boss 20, revealing how public humiliation, constant scrutiny, and criticism brought some of her deepest fears to the surface. In an interview, politician-singer Manoj Tiwari’s daughter shared how the experience brought her to the lowest point of her life.
Reflecting on her journey in the reality show, Rhiti stressed that several things turned negative for her during her time on Bigg Boss 20.
“I know a lot of things turned negative, but I think the downfall or your falling on your face can teach you so much about life,” she said. Talking about her worst fears coming to the forefront, Rhiti said, “My worst nightmares came true, which was public humiliation. Yes, getting scrutinised by everybody, not being liked, being judged for the music I make, being judged for who I might be as a person.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Recalling her lowest moments inside the house, Rhiti spoke about breaking down emotionally and struggling to understand how she would recover. “Damn, I broke down in that house. I’ve seen my lowest moment in life,” she told Pinkvilla.
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Public humiliation can have a significant psychological impact because it exposes a person’s vulnerabilities while leaving them with limited control over how others perceive them. Explaining how such experiences can affect mental health, Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, psychologist, Founder, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said that repeated criticism may cause people to internalise negative judgements and begin questioning their self-worth.
“When someone is constantly criticised, judged or reduced to their worst moments, they may begin to internalise those judgements and question their own worth,” she explained.
The psychologist further explained that shame can be particularly difficult to manage because it changes how a person views themselves.
“Shame is especially difficult because it shifts the feeling from ‘I did something wrong’ to ‘there is something wrong with me’,” Dr Rimpa said.
Describing her experience inside the Bigg Boss house, Rhiti spoke about reaching an emotional low that left her struggling to pick herself up. Dr Rimpa highlighted that recovery begins with allowing oneself to process the pain, rather than feeling pressured to immediately emerge stronger.
“When someone feels emotionally shattered after an overwhelming experience, the first step is not to force themselves to become stronger or immediately find a positive meaning in what happened. It is to create enough emotional safety to process the experience,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.