Rhiti Tiwari says Bigg Boss 20 brought her ‘lowest moment in life’

Rhiti Tiwari stressed that several things turned negative for her during her time on Bigg Boss 20 (Photo: @rhititiwari/Instagram)

Rhiti Tiwari recently opened up about the emotional toll of participating in Bigg Boss 20, revealing how public humiliation, constant scrutiny, and criticism brought some of her deepest fears to the surface. In an interview, politician-singer Manoj Tiwari’s daughter shared how the experience brought her to the lowest point of her life.

Reflecting on her journey in the reality show, Rhiti stressed that several things turned negative for her during her time on Bigg Boss 20.

“I know a lot of things turned negative, but I think the downfall or your falling on your face can teach you so much about life,” she said. Talking about her worst fears coming to the forefront, Rhiti said, “My worst nightmares came true, which was public humiliation. Yes, getting scrutinised by everybody, not being liked, being judged for the music I make, being judged for who I might be as a person.”