Raveena Tandon gets candid about women’s rights, calls it ‘the saddest truth’

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Raveena Tandon has never shied away from speaking her mind, always standing for what’s right and just. During an engaging conversation on Not Done Yet, the actor got real about societal expectations, women’s rights and why public figures need to speak up.
“People think, otherwise at times, ‘Oh, it’s somebody else’s problem. Why should I get into it?’ But if people like us do not speak up, then who will? There will be a time when it’s not going to be a good time for women. You realise the world is progressing, but statistically, women’s rights are worse today than they were 30 years ago. That’s the saddest truth,” she shared during the interview with Malini Agarwal.
Tandon added, “People can always put that argument across that yes, today the world has become smaller through media and different platforms, you are aware of what’s happening instantly on your phone, which was not so earlier,” adding, “But nonetheless, even then so, because of the violence, wars, women’s rights, educational rights, the right to walk free are abused even till today and have become laws in a few areas in our very own planet. And then you ask yourself, are we really in the 21st century?”
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Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, a psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, says there is a lot of research exploring why individuals respond to prejudice, including studies that focus on confronting people who engage in sexist remarks or behaviours,” he said. “This research identified several barriers—for example, people don’t recognize sexism, or deem it inappropriate, or they don’t know how to address it.”
According to Dr Ajinkya, men are worse than women at detecting sexism. “If a man can’t see the bias or doesn’t feel it should stop, it’s unlikely that he’ll step in,” he says, while quoting a recent Canadian research that showed four categories of distinct behaviours among men when they’re faced with sexism— directly interrupt, redirect, unassertively react, or do nothing.
If you witness sexist behavior, Dr Ajinkya suggests considering intervening. “While studies show that direct confrontation is effective, but even subtle redirection can help,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.