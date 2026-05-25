Raveena Tandon gets candid about women’s rights, calls it ‘the saddest truth’

Raveena Tandon has never shied away from speaking her mind, always standing for what’s right and just. During an engaging conversation on Not Done Yet, the actor got real about societal expectations, women’s rights and why public figures need to speak up.

“People think, otherwise at times, ‘Oh, it’s somebody else’s problem. Why should I get into it?’ But if people like us do not speak up, then who will? There will be a time when it’s not going to be a good time for women. You realise the world is progressing, but statistically, women’s rights are worse today than they were 30 years ago. That’s the saddest truth,” she shared during the interview with Malini Agarwal.