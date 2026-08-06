Ranbir Kapoor wants to take Raha to Japan; why family vacations matter

Ahead of Animal’s release in Japan, Ranbir Kapoor was not just thinking about box office numbers. He was also thinking about family. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, Animal was screened for a select audience in Japan, where it received positive reviews. To mark the moment, Ranbir joined the audience and team via a Zoom call, thanking viewers in Japan and sharing his personal connection with the country.

“I have such a deep connection with Japan,” Ranbir said during the interaction, recalling how his grandfather, legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, enjoyed immense popularity there. He referenced the iconic song Mera Jutta Hai Japani, explaining how it symbolised a global outlook with an Indian heart.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Ranbir also spoke about filming Tamasha in Tokyo in 2015, which deepened his bond with the country. “That’s the first time I really explored the country, the culture, the heritage, and the people, and it was one of the nicest experiences I’ve had,” he said.

But what stood out most was his personal note about fatherhood. “I have a three-year-old daughter now, and I cannot wait to bring her to see Japan,” Ranbir shared, drawing warm reactions online.

While the actor’s excitement was rooted in emotion and nostalgia, mental health experts say such thoughts are more meaningful than they may seem.

Rabir says that he has a special connection with Japan (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt) Rabir says that he has a special connection with Japan (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Why such family trips matter

According to Dr. Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, shared travel experiences play a powerful role in strengthening parent-child bonds—especially in early childhood.

“Shared travel experiences help strengthen the bond between parents and young children by creating special time together away from daily stress and routines,” she explains. When families travel, they naturally spend more time talking, playing, and exploring together, which builds emotional closeness and trust.

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Travel also gives parents a chance to see their children differently. “Parents get to see their child’s curiosity, fears, and joy in new situations, which improves understanding and patience,” Dr. Chandra says. Even simple experiences—trying new food, navigating unfamiliar places, or responding to a child’s excitement—become moments of connection.

But isn’t the child too young to remember such family trips?

Some may wonder whether such trips matter when the child is very young. After all, a three-year-old is unlikely to remember the details of a foreign holiday. But Dr. Chandra says memory is not the point. “At three years old, children may forget details, but they remember how they felt,” she explains. Warmth, attention, and comfort during travel help build a deep sense of safety and trust. Being held, spoken to, and guided in unfamiliar environments reassures the child emotionally.

“These positive feelings support healthy brain and emotional development,” she adds. Even if the memories fade, the emotional impact remains, shaping how secure and loved the child feels over time. In that sense, Ranbir’s wish to take Raha to Japan isn’t just about showing her a beautiful country. It’s about shared time, presence, and emotional connection—things that matter far beyond photographs or souvenirs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.