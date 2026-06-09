Rakul Preet Singh recalls first date conversation with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘I’m not kidding’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship has been the talk of the town since the duo got married in 2024. While promoting her latest movie Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Singh recalled the conversation she had with Bhagnani on their first date.
During an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, she revealed: “I think the main thing is that both Jackky and I come from the belief that — he doesn’t have to do anything to keep me happy. I don’t have to do anything to keep him happy. We are happy people, and together, we are happier. This is the conversation we had on our first date. I’m not kidding.”
Singh also added that it was really surprising that they both had a similar thought process. “I think that comes with age. You learn, and we didn’t start dating in our early 20s. You’ve seen the world, you’ve met people — we’re complete people in ourselves, and together we are happier. That’s what we strive to follow.”
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Irfan Fayaz, Doctoral Research Fellow at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, shared that a relationship can be considered healthy when both partners mutually support each other emotionally, physically, and mentally while maintaining open and honest communication, trust, respect, expressing appreciation for each other. Expressing empathy and more importantly, valuing each other’s vulnerabilities.
He also said that it is essential to keep yourself so happy that you do not expect others to do that for you. “The world is full of beggars of happiness, make sure you are not one.” Fayaz suggested regularly expressing gratitude and appreciation for your partner’s efforts and contributions to the relationship. This could be as simple as saying “thank you” or “I love you.”
Having said that, Fayaz also reiterated the importance of acknowledging the importance of vulnerability within a relationship. “Both partners should strive to be emotionally open and create a safe space for the expression of feelings without the fear of judgment,” he said, which includes articulating one’s needs, desires, and expectations, fostering a relationship characterised by clarity and understanding.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.