Rakul Preet Singh recalls first date conversation with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘I’m not kidding’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship has been the talk of the town since the duo got married in 2024. While promoting her latest movie Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Singh recalled the conversation she had with Bhagnani on their first date.

During an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, she revealed: “I think the main thing is that both Jackky and I come from the belief that — he doesn’t have to do anything to keep me happy. I don’t have to do anything to keep him happy. We are happy people, and together, we are happier. This is the conversation we had on our first date. I’m not kidding.”