‘It’s okay to be messy’: Lust Stories 3 actor Radhika Madan on emotional wellbeing

The actor shared that she found it difficult to even articulate sadness (Photo: @radhikkamadan/Instagram)

Radhika Madan has opened up about her approach to managing difficult emotions, saying she has learnt that it is okay to feel lost, uncertain and emotionally messy rather than constantly trying to turn negative experiences into positive ones.

“It’s okay to be messy, emotionally. It’s okay to not know and be lost. You can operate in grey, and you need to be kind to yourself for that,” the Lust Stories 3 actor said.

The actor recalled that she used to counter every negative thought with multiple positive ones. “I used to think no performance, high performance. So, if negative thoughts come into your mind, then I used to counter it with 10 positive thoughts,” she said.