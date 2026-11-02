Radhika Apte says she cannot watch violent films: ‘My brain can’t compute it’

In a recent interview, Radhika Apte confessed that she cannot watch violent movies. The actress said, “I don’t want to watch abusive films. My brain can’t compute it. Our senses are getting numb. Look at the firecrackers we crack in this pollution. People don’t care about animals and other things. I don’t know why we are being so unaware of others and ourselves.”

“I find it abusive to watch that amount of consistent violence. I don’t understand. These films are doing crores. How do you only blame the film industry? My brain can’t understand how such violent films are doing well at the box office,” she told Zoom.