Radhika Apte questions pressure to maintain celebrity status: ‘A business flight costs six lakhs’

Radhika Apte, in a recent chat with Positive Pulse, opened up about status, luxury and the pressure to maintain a certain image as a successful actor. She says, “I’ve been told that you need to travel business, you need to maintain that successful status of yours, and you know you are an actor, you need to be… but then, a business flight costs six lakhs. Why would I do that? It’s absolutely illogical. I would never spend that much money on an eight-hour flight.”
“I don’t see status as such an important thing. I think in many ways is made to provide the divide. It’s a power equation, and I don’t see any value in it. And I find that discriminating. I find that very dangerous,” she added.
In the context of what Radhika said, we asked a psychologist about status and when it becomes so important.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sometimes, we don’t just want a better life. We want evidence that we are doing better than someone else and there is a difference between the two.
Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says, “The first can be healthy ambition. The second can become a source of considerable emotional pressure.”
Status, by itself, is not a psychological problem, she says, adding, “Being proud of your designation, financial achievements or the life you have built is perfectly natural. The shift happens when these stop being the things you have and start becoming the things you believe make you valuable.”
In her clinical experience, she has seen how people respond to comparison.
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“Someone may be genuinely comfortable with their life until a friend buys a bigger house, a colleague receives a more prestigious designation or a relative begins earning more. Suddenly, what once felt like enough begins to feel inadequate. Nothing about their own life has necessarily changed. What has changed is their position in the comparison,” she explains.
This is where status can become deeply personal. The other person’s success is no longer simply good news for them; it begins to feel like a statement about your own worth.
What concerns her is not a person wanting the finer things in life. It is when they can no longer enjoy what they have because they are preoccupied with how it compares with what others have.
“They may find it difficult to acknowledge another person’s achievements, feel diminished when they are not the most successful person in the room, or experience a loss of confidence when a professional title or social position changes,” she explains, adding, “Sometimes, the pursuit continues even after the original goal has been achieved.”
The promotion arrives, income increases, recognition comes, and satisfaction lasts for a while. Then another benchmark appears.
“This does not automatically mean someone has a psychological problem, but it may indicate that achievement is being asked to do something it cannot reliably do: settle the question of personal worth,” Dr Bhattacharya says.
We do not need to give up ambition, success or material comfort to develop a healthier relationship with status.
“What we need to stop is treating them as evidence that we are more deserving than someone else, or less valuable when someone else has more. Real freedom isn’t having the highest status in the room. It is being able to enter a room where somebody has more than you, and you still feel completely secure in who you are,” she adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.