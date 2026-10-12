Radhika Apte questions pressure to maintain celebrity status: ‘A business flight costs six lakhs’

Radhika Apte, in a recent chat with Positive Pulse, opened up about status, luxury and the pressure to maintain a certain image as a successful actor. She says, “I’ve been told that you need to travel business, you need to maintain that successful status of yours, and you know you are an actor, you need to be… but then, a business flight costs six lakhs. Why would I do that? It’s absolutely illogical. I would never spend that much money on an eight-hour flight.”

“I don’t see status as such an important thing. I think in many ways is made to provide the divide. It’s a power equation, and I don’t see any value in it. And I find that discriminating. I find that very dangerous,” she added.