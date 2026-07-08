Psychologist backs Bhagyashree’s take: Why today’s fathers are more emotionally present

Over the years, the idea of fatherhood has unarguably evolved, and Bhagyashree agrees. While in many earlier generations they were often seen primarily as financial providers, today’s fathers are increasingly taking on a more hands-on and emotionally involved role in parenting.
Bhagyashree believes this is a welcome change. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor spoke about how parenting roles are evolving and why children benefit when both parents are actively involved in their upbringing.
Talking about modern fatherhood, she said: “I just feel that children require that nourishment and bonding from their parents. And in fact, now that I see a lot of men also getting actively involved in bringing up their children, I think it’s a wonderful thing. Because a child requires both parents.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Preeti Singh, Senior Consultant and Clinical Psychologist at Paras Health, Gurugram, agrees with Bhagyashree and states that the idea of fatherhood has indeed changed significantly over the past few decades.
According to her, while providing financial security remains an important responsibility, many fathers today also see themselves as active caregivers, emotional anchors and equal partners in parenting.
“They are increasingly involved in everyday aspects of a child’s life—from caregiving and school activities to having open conversations about emotions, friendships and mental well-being,” she tells indianexpress.com.
This shift, she says, allows children to develop stronger emotional security and healthier relationships with both parents.
Bhagyashree believes this change reflects a broader shift in how people understand traditional gender roles.
“I think every individual is discovering their masculine and feminine side. So I don’t speak for the men and women differently. I think every individual is discovering that other side. As they say, you know, Ardhanareshwar or Vishyashakti. We were meant to have a little of both.”
She added that it is equally encouraging to see more women stepping out to pursue their careers and aspirations.
“It’s nice to see that because I think it helps the country to grow. You know, if you have 50% of your population that’s women and they aren’t working, you’re losing out on a lot.”
Dr Singh says several factors have contributed to fathers becoming more emotionally present today. Greater awareness of child psychology and mental health, changing gender roles, increased participation of women in the workforce, more flexible work arrangements and the growing visibility of involved fathers have all reshaped expectations of fatherhood.
“Additionally, many men today consciously want to break away from the emotionally distant parenting style they may have experienced growing up.”
Dr Singh further points out that research consistently shows that children benefit when fathers are emotionally available. Emotional involvement from fathers contributes to better self-esteem, emotional regulation, resilience and social development, helping children build secure relationships and navigate life’s challenges with greater confidence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.