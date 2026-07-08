Psychologist backs Bhagyashree’s take: Why today’s fathers are more emotionally present

Bhagyashree believes that the idea of fatherhood has evolved over the years (Image: Instagram/Bhagyashree)

Over the years, the idea of fatherhood has unarguably evolved, and Bhagyashree agrees. While in many earlier generations they were often seen primarily as financial providers, today’s fathers are increasingly taking on a more hands-on and emotionally involved role in parenting.

Bhagyashree believes this is a welcome change. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor spoke about how parenting roles are evolving and why children benefit when both parents are actively involved in their upbringing.

Talking about modern fatherhood, she said: “I just feel that children require that nourishment and bonding from their parents. And in fact, now that I see a lot of men also getting actively involved in bringing up their children, I think it’s a wonderful thing. Because a child requires both parents.”