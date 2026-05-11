Why Jamie Lever refused to use her father’s famous name to get a break: ‘I really did not want to bring it up’

Being the kid of a famous personality comes with its own set of challenges. Comedian-actor Jamie Lever once recalled how she avoided revealing that she is the daughter of Johnny Lever, wanting to be recognised on her own merit.

Speaking about her early days of Sony TV’s Comedy Circus, Lever revealed that she got hired using her stage name, and the makers had no idea that they were actually hiring Johnny Lever’s daughter. “Eventually, when I got hired, they called me for the final like cast and crew meet and things like that. So everybody was there, Sudeesh Lahiri and Krishna, and you know, Bharti and all of these actors were there.”

She recalled how the team began playfully questioning newcomers. “So they were like, okay, chalo (let’s go). And then they started ragging us… Achha kya krte ho? Kahan se aye ho? (What do you do? Where are you from?”

The questions soon turned personal. “They were fully taking my case, and they said, okay, tumhare dad kya krte hai? (What does your dad do?) And I said, daddy comedian hai (my father is a comedian)… No, I was really trying to avoid it. I really did not want to bring it up.”

She tried dodging the question by giving vague replies like “Bollywood me idhar udhar” (he works here and there in Bollywood). When the probing continued, Lever had to give it away!

The reaction was immediate. “At this point, Sudeesh Ji went, ‘arey beta, tum to hamari beti ho…’ (Oh child, you are like our daughter).”

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Why some people hide famous family identities

Experts say such hesitation is common. Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity explains, “It is quite common for individuals who come from well-known or influential families to feel hesitant about revealing their background, especially in a new workplace.” The primary psychological reason is the fear of being judged or stereotyped.

“They may worry that others will assume they got opportunities due to their family name rather than their own merit,” the psychiatrist elaborates, while adding that such feelings can lead to anxiety.

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“Many such individuals want to build their own identity and earn respect based on their skills and performance,” he adds.

Dr Kumar further acknowledges and explains behaviour shifts after such revelations. “Once the identity is revealed, people’s behavior may change due to social conditioning. Colleagues may become more attentive, respectful, or caring because of the perceived status.”

However, such changes can sometimes feel ‘uncomfortable” for the individual, who might start questioning whether the attention is genuine. Lever’s hesitation might not be just an overthinking, afterall!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.