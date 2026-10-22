‘I think it’ll take some time’: Prajakta Koli on returning to work weeks after wedding

Content creator Prajakta Koli, after her dreamy wedding to longtime partner Vrishank Khanal, once opened up about the shift that follows the sparkle of celebration.

“Just a couple of weeks after the wedding, both Vrishank and I had to return to work, and we had to kind of start picking up where we left off,” she shared with Hindustan Times, reflecting on the swift transition from wedding bliss to work mode.

Despite the rush, she describes their wedding as nothing short of magical. “Actually, everything, because everything was perfect. It was OUR kind of perfect. It was exactly what we wanted,” she said. “We danced our hearts out. We sang our favourite songs at karaoke. Every function was memorable. It was OUR version of perfect. So no, I wouldn’t say it was too good to be true — because it was very much true.”