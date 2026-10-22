‘I think it’ll take some time’: Prajakta Koli on returning to work weeks after wedding

Content creator Prajakta Koli, after her dreamy wedding to longtime partner Vrishank Khanal, once opened up about the shift that follows the sparkle of celebration.
“Just a couple of weeks after the wedding, both Vrishank and I had to return to work, and we had to kind of start picking up where we left off,” she shared with Hindustan Times, reflecting on the swift transition from wedding bliss to work mode.
Despite the rush, she describes their wedding as nothing short of magical. “Actually, everything, because everything was perfect. It was OUR kind of perfect. It was exactly what we wanted,” she said. “We danced our hearts out. We sang our favourite songs at karaoke. Every function was memorable. It was OUR version of perfect. So no, I wouldn’t say it was too good to be true — because it was very much true.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
But the joy of shared meals and music soon made way for the rhythm of real life, and the newlyweds are now slowly adjusting to their everyday routines. “It’s barely begun… Slowly, slowly, I think it’ll take some time, and so far, I’m having a great time,” she added, offering a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of post-married life.
As Prajakta mentioned, many couples return to work immediately after the wedding. What are healthy ways to ease into married life while juggling professional responsibilities?
Jai Arora, counselling psychologist and co-founder of Kirana Counselling, tells indianexpress.com, “Returning to work immediately after the wedding is increasingly common, especially for young urban couples. But diving back into routine doesn’t have to mean putting the relationship on hold. Healthy transitions include setting aside intentional time together—daily check-ins, weekend rituals, or post-dinner walks.”
View this post on Instagram
He says open communication becomes crucial for navigating expectations, especially as both individuals recalibrate their routines. Even small gestures like meal planning together or sharing household chores can foster partnership and stability. Maintaining emotional intimacy during these early weeks lays a strong foundation for married life.
“Stereotypically, women move into their spouse’s house, and hence, the transition can feel more impactful to them. They being vulnerable about their needs and their spouses being respectful of the same is integral too,” stresses the expert.
Importance of shared ownership of milestones for long-term relationship satisfaction
Arora notes, “According to Gottman Institute’s research, when a couple sets and achieves milestones together, it strengthens their bond.”
He adds that when couples co-create meaningful experiences, it reinforces their sense of being a team. “This collaborative approach is vital for long-term relationship satisfaction. It allows both partners to feel seen, valued, and involved. Whether it’s a wedding, buying a home, or making career decisions, when choices reflect the identity of the couple rather than external expectations, it builds a resilient and fulfilling bond,” he shares.
What psychological or emotional shifts can occur once the relationship becomes official through marriage?
Arora explains that for couples like Prajakta and Vrishank, who were together for years before marriage, the shift from ‘partners’ to ‘spouses’ might appear subtle, but it often carries psychological weight. “Marriage can bring a deeper sense of permanence and emotional security. It may also activate new layers of responsibility, commitment, and even vulnerability. The legal and social acknowledgement of the relationship can cause couples to reevaluate roles, expectations, and future goals.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.