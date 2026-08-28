Prajakta Koli on how marriage changed her relationship with Vrishank: ‘Now I think we are friends’

Actor and content creator Prajakta Koli recently opened up about how her relationship with her husband, Vrishank Khanal, evolved after marriage. In an interview with iDiva, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor said living together helped them discover a deeper layer of companionship.
Reflecting on their relationship before marriage, Prajakta said they had always been strong as a couple but didn’t necessarily view each other as friends. “We are girlfriend and boyfriend. That relationship has always been strong, although it was a roller coaster overall. But I don’t think we were friends,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Prajakta added that living together changed the nature of their bond. “We were like, ‘You are my girlfriend, and you are my boyfriend.’ We never thought of it as friendship. I think after we started living together, now I think we are friends. So maybe that has also changed.”
She also described marriage as a positive experience, saying, “I highly recommend it. This is a new lesson for me: that you can be friends.”
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that romantic relationships often begin with attraction and excitement, and couples can become defined by labels such as boyfriend-girlfriend or husband-wife. Friendship, however, brings another dimension to the relationship, built around companionship, humour, curiosity, trust, and simply enjoying each other’s company.
“Friendship is one of the strongest foundations for a long-term relationship because romantic attraction can naturally fluctuate over the years, whereas companionship can continue to deepen,” Dr Rimpa said. “Qualities such as trust, respect, emotional availability, humour, curiosity about each other, and the ability to genuinely enjoy spending time together become extremely important.”
Living together can also accelerate this shift, as couples begin sharing the mundane aspects of everyday life rather than meeting primarily for planned dates or romantic experiences.
“Living together exposes couples to the ordinary, unfiltered parts of each other’s lives,” the expert said. “Over time, couples may discover that intimacy is not only about romantic moments but also about feeling comfortable enough to be completely ordinary around each other.”
Dr Sarkar also noted that it is common for couples to discover a deeper friendship several years into a relationship or after marriage. As partners navigate career changes, family responsibilities, failures and successes together, their understanding of each other can deepen.
“Romance may bring two people together, but shared experiences can gradually transform that relationship into companionship and friendship,” she said, adding that relationships should not be viewed as static because “the relationship itself continues to develop as the individuals within it grow.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.