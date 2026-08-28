Prajakta Koli on how marriage changed her relationship with Vrishank: ‘Now I think we are friends’

Prajakta Koli shares about her life after getting married, with an expert chiming in (Photo: @mostlysane/Instagram)

Actor and content creator Prajakta Koli recently opened up about how her relationship with her husband, Vrishank Khanal, evolved after marriage. In an interview with iDiva, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor said living together helped them discover a deeper layer of companionship.

Reflecting on their relationship before marriage, Prajakta said they had always been strong as a couple but didn’t necessarily view each other as friends. “We are girlfriend and boyfriend. That relationship has always been strong, although it was a roller coaster overall. But I don’t think we were friends,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.