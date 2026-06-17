When Prajakta Koli spoke about meeting Rohit Saraf for the first time: ‘I was intimidated’

Youtuber Prajakta Koli had a very different first impression of actor Rohit Saraf when they met during the casting for their superhit series Mismatched. Opening up about her first meeting with Saraf, Prajakta described him as a “gorgeous” boy and admitted feeling “intimidated” by him.

“Let’s just be honest. He is gorgeous. So, when you look at him the first time, Rohit…has just come out of the elevator, and I am like, ‘Hello’! He goes, ‘Is the casting office this way?’ I am really hoping that he is not Rishi (the protagonist’s name from the show) because I am gonna have a tough time because I was genuinely intimidated. I went in, and we did the scene. That changed everything,” Koli once told Curly Tales.

Saraf added, “We started making potty jokes at each other, and that’s how we broke the ice.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Interestingly, this is a common workplace experience, and what might start as formal, distant, or even awkward interactions can transform into genuine camaraderie over time. “First impressions often carry a lot of weight but are not always accurate. When we meet colleagues for the first time, we form judgments based on limited interactions, how they speak, their body language, or even something as trivial as their mood that day. However, as time passes, shared experiences, collaboration, and deeper understanding reshape these initial perceptions, building real comfort and connection,” shared Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), psychotherapist, coach and healer, founder and director, Gateway of Healing.

Here are a few things to note about evolving comfort in professional relationships –

First impressions are just a snapshot: People may be nervous, introverted, or simply having an off day when you first meet them. Avoid jumping to conclusions too quickly.

Story continues below this ad

Shared experiences strengthen bonds: Working together on projects, facing challenges, and celebrating small wins create a sense of familiarity and trust. These collective experiences naturally bring people closer.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf play Dimple and Rishi in Netflix show Mismatched. (Photo: Prajakta Koli/Instagram) Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf play Dimple and Rishi in Netflix show Mismatched. (Photo: Prajakta Koli/Instagram)

Openness and patience matter: Give people time to open up. Some colleagues may take longer to show their true personalities, and real connections often form gradually.

Misunderstandings can be resolved: Sometimes, initial friction with a colleague results from differences in communication styles or expectations. As you interact more, perspectives can shift, allowing mutual respect.

Comfort creates productivity: A comfortable work environment leads to better teamwork, creativity, and overall job satisfaction, which only come when colleagues take the time to truly understand each other.

Story continues below this ad

First impressions might spark an opinion, but genuine relationships are built over time. “Whether in acting, corporate jobs, or startups, the best professional bonds develop through patience, shared goals, and the willingness to look beyond initial judgments. True comfort with colleagues is not just about familiarity; it’s about learning to see people beyond our projections and biases,” said Dr Tugnait.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.