Patralekhaa on how Rajkummar Rao supported her through a difficult phase in her career

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been married since 2021 and have largely kept their relationship private. But in an interview, Patralekhaa once spoke about their bond, saying Rajkummar found it hard to watch her struggle to land projects, and opened up about finally getting credit for her work in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. “When you are not doing well, you hustle, but when your partner or sibling isn’t doing well, that makes it more difficult. You feel you can’t do anything about it. That was Raj’s journey with me.”
While her husband was seeing constant success, Patralekhaa admitted that she was struggling with work. However, he made sure never to talk about his projects to her so it wouldn’t hurt her. “He would never talk about it, but I knew that my journey pained him a bit,” she told ETimes.
Ashutosh Tiwari, director and psychologist at MindGlass Wellness in Delhi, notes that a successful marriage follows five principles. By understanding these principles, practising them, and applying them in daily life, couples can overcome challenges and maintain their unity, inseparability, and love. Empathy and emotional investment, respect, cherishing memories with love, and communicating instead of judging become pillars of a strong relationship.
“However, couples can experience downtime, especially in their professional lives. In these cases, partners can support each other by showing greater empathy, offering a nonjudgmental ear when the other is struggling, and respecting their perspective. Tiwari encouraged cultivating emotional intelligence so partners can understand the reasons and impact of their partner’s behaviour and how to cooperate in such situations,” he says.
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Provide encouragement and positive reinforcement by celebrating small victories and offering motivational support, as it helps your partner rebuild self-belief. “Understand the importance of patience and avoid being judgmental – Instead, offer your partner grace and communicate in a way that fosters resilience,” he said.
Apart from that, creating a safe space for expression and open communication is a must, as it helps build emotional safety and reduce vulnerability. They strengthen their bond through shared experiences (such as going on a trip and shopping) and deeper connections (exploring each other’s clothes, including political and educational ones), rather than living by the lower-level principles of need hierarchy theory. The key is to focus on long-term commitment, and whenever needed, they seek help from wise family members and coaches before going to court.