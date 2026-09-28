Patralekhaa on how Rajkummar Rao supported her through a difficult phase in her career

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been married since 2021 and have largely kept their relationship private. But in an interview, Patralekhaa once spoke about their bond, saying Rajkummar found it hard to watch her struggle to land projects, and opened up about finally getting credit for her work in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. “When you are not doing well, you hustle, but when your partner or sibling isn’t doing well, that makes it more difficult. You feel you can’t do anything about it. That was Raj’s journey with me.”

While her husband was seeing constant success, Patralekhaa admitted that she was struggling with work. However, he made sure never to talk about his projects to her so it wouldn’t hurt her. “He would never talk about it, but I knew that my journey pained him a bit,” she told ETimes.