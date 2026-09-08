‘I am rich’: Parul Gulati celebrates birthday on private jet, recreates her 2025 manifestation

Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who gained wider attention on Shark Tank India, recently gave her followers a glimpse into an extravagant birthday celebration that appeared to turn one of her past manifestations into reality.

Colloquially known as “Malkin”, Parul celebrated her birthday aboard a private jet with close friends, including actor Aditi Bhatia and The Traitors fame Sahil Salathia. From sharing her 2025 manifestation to recreating the look she had imagined, Parul documented the celebrations in a YouTube vlog.

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Did Parul Gulati buy a private jet on her birthday?

The video begins with Parul revisiting a manifestation she had made in 2025: owning a private jet. She shows an AI-generated image that she had created as part of that vision. In the picture, Parul wears a chequered top and white shorts while posing beside a private aircraft. The plane is given the playful name “Malkin Hairways.”