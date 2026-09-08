‘I am rich’: Parul Gulati celebrates birthday on private jet, recreates her 2025 manifestation

Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who gained wider attention on Shark Tank India, recently gave her followers a glimpse into an extravagant birthday celebration that appeared to turn one of her past manifestations into reality.
Colloquially known as “Malkin”, Parul celebrated her birthday aboard a private jet with close friends, including actor Aditi Bhatia and The Traitors fame Sahil Salathia. From sharing her 2025 manifestation to recreating the look she had imagined, Parul documented the celebrations in a YouTube vlog.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The video begins with Parul revisiting a manifestation she had made in 2025: owning a private jet. She shows an AI-generated image that she had created as part of that vision. In the picture, Parul wears a chequered top and white shorts while posing beside a private aircraft. The plane is given the playful name “Malkin Hairways.”
“I am rich fuc***g bi**h,” she says while hugging a friend.
Parul recreated the look from her manifestation for her birthday. She wore a chequered top with white shorts while travelling on the private aircraft. The birthday festivities continued on board as Parul cut her cake and celebrated with her friends. The group later landed in Goa, where the celebrations continued at Parul’s Malkin Hostel.
The video captures the friends spending time together at the hostel, playing games, and enjoying a relaxed getaway. The following morning, Parul and her friends returned to Mumbai on a private jet, bringing the short birthday getaway to an end.
In a home tour video with Archana Puran Singh and her family, Parul recently showcased her old sewing machine, which she carefully preserved from the early days of her business. During the interaction, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun 2 actor shared that she made her first Nish hair on the sewing machine.
She added that her mother started working from their living room, which eventually grew into a global brand. Moreover, Nish Hair recorded around Rs 34 crore in revenue in FY25, compared with around Rs 14 crore in FY24. Its profit after tax was around Rs 8.4 crore.
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Parul Gulati was last seen on Prime Video’s reality show The Traitors season 2. Last month, Shahneel Gill posted a video accusing Parul of paying a crew member to leak crucial information about the traitors on the show.
According to the allegation, Parul used this information to evict Harman Singha and later target Krystle Dsouza, who were the Traitors on the show. Later, Rida Tharana, Krystle, and Prish also shared videos accusing Parul of taking information from a ‘shadow’.
Reacting to the videos, Parul called it a “digital witch-hunt.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.