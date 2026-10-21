‘Was sobbing for 3 hours’: Parineeti Chopra recalls leaving son for the first time after childbirth

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about mom guilt, sharing that she experienced intense emotions after leaving her baby for the first time following months of being at home during the postpartum period.

In an interview, Parineeti recalled leaving her baby after spending “many, many months” at home with him around the clock. “I remember the very first time that I had to leave my baby, and this was after many, many months of postpartum being at home 24/7, day and night. When I left him for the first time, I don’t remember that flight to Bombay. I don’t remember it,” she said.

Parineeti Chopra on mom guilt

The actor said the experience was so overwhelming that she doesn’t remember her journey from the airport to her destination. “I don’t know when I walked through the airport, boarded the flight, landed, reached home. I have no memory. I was only sobbing for three hours,” Parineeti said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The Girl on the Train actor said the intensity of the emotion made her feel as though she would never be able to return to work. “I think I could not bear the pain. I thought I would never be able to work again. I would never be able to do anything again,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

“It’s not guilt. It’s crippling physical pain that you feel leaving your baby,” she said. The actor added that her family was comfortable looking after the baby and, in fact, wanted her to stay away for longer.

“The guilt that you feel, the baby’s fine. That’s nothing to do with your absence. The family is fine. Everybody’s having a blast. They insist I must stay for months, not days. ‘Please don’t come back,’” she said.

The actor also spoke about how societal expectations can add to the pressure mothers experience when they return to work. “But the mom guilt is crazy. And I think it’s, you know, of course it’s biological, but it’s also societal,” she told India Today.

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Parineeti Chopra on societal expectations after becoming a mother

Parineeti recalled people questioning her about her baby when she was out working. “There are a lot of women who will come up to me and say, ‘Where’s your baby?’ So, you know, and I’m like, he’s at home. And that’s just not allowed,” she said.

She questioned the expectation that women should put their professional lives on hold after becoming mothers. “How can you be out here working when your baby is trying to fend for himself? It’s so sad that we cannot apparently live a normal life again once we have a baby,” she said.

“I think Raghav and I are making a very conscious effort to change that narrative, and we want to be an example to anybody who would like to, you know, take from our journey,” Parineeti added.

Parineeti also acknowledged that the emotional aspect of motherhood may never completely disappear. “I don’t think that mom guilt is emotional. It will never go,” she said. “Even when I’m 90 years old, my mom will ask me, ‘Have you eaten today?’ That will never end and I will never let it end,” she added. “Other than that, it’s a crazy thing. It’s a painful thing,” she added.

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Healthy concern vs excessive guilt

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist, Founder, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, stressed that mom guilt can trigger from separation anxiety, fear of not being emotionally available enough, and the pressure to be constantly present for the child.

“When a mother has spent months being physically and emotionally attuned to her baby, separation can feel intensely uncomfortable even when she rationally knows the baby is safe and well cared for,” the expert said.

For mothers struggling to distinguish between healthy concern for their child and excessive guilt or anxiety that may be taking over their lives, Dr Rimpa highlighted that healthy concern allows a mother to notice her child’s needs while still functioning in the rest of her life.

“A useful psychological distinction is whether the emotion is helping her respond to a genuine need or whether it has started controlling her behaviour. If guilt, anxiety, persistent sadness or intrusive worries are significantly interfering with sleep, work, relationships or daily functioning, it is worth seeking professional support rather than simply accepting it as an inevitable part of motherhood,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.