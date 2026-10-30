Parineeti Chopra challenges traditional parenting norms: ‘We have normalised just the mother doing all’

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up in an interview with Gulf News about motherhood, parenting expectations in India, and how male actors often continue working without having to shoulder the same day-to-day childcare responsibilities as mothers.

“The child is 50-50 the parents, right? But somehow, in our society, we have normalised just the mother doing all of it,” Parineeti tells the news portal. However, she says that with her and Raghav’s journey, she hopes to influence even one couple and make them believe that it’s possible to do 50/50.

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