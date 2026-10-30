Parineeti Chopra challenges traditional parenting norms: ‘We have normalised just the mother doing all’

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up in an interview with Gulf News about motherhood, parenting expectations in India, and how male actors often continue working without having to shoulder the same day-to-day childcare responsibilities as mothers.
“The child is 50-50 the parents, right? But somehow, in our society, we have normalised just the mother doing all of it,” Parineeti tells the news portal. However, she says that with her and Raghav’s journey, she hopes to influence even one couple and make them believe that it’s possible to do 50/50.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain a`nd/or the experts we spoke to.
“So today, if I’m at work, he’s with the baby. When he’s at work, I’m with the baby. A father biologically may be behind in the motherhood process because he’s not doing the pregnancy and the feeding and the postpartum, but he is very much the soldier behind it all,” Parineeti tells Gulf News.
What does the child learn when they see their parents balancing work and home?
When both parents have jobs, the problem begins when one parent is expected to manage most of the child’s routine while also keeping up with work. Finding a balance requires more than simply deciding who will spend an hour with the child. However, amidst this, the child also learns a lot about responsibilities, support, and family values.
Devina Kaur – Mental Health Educator, Certified NLP Coach, Meditation & Yoga Teacher, and Author explains its impact on the child:
- When a child sees both parents getting ready for work and then sharing the household chores, they understand that responsibilities do not belong to just one person. A child might see their father preparing breakfast while their mother gets ready for a meeting. These may seem like small things, but they give children a different idea of how a household should function.
- When parents step in for each other, especially on difficult days, children see what support looks like in practice. They learn that a family does not work well because one person manages everything. It works because people notice when someone needs help.
- Children see how much effort their parents put into their jobs. They may hear about a difficult day, notice the tiredness after a long commute. But they also remember when a parent puts the phone aside to listen to them or makes time to attend their school performance despite a busy schedule. This teaches them that work is important, but relationships need attention too. They learn that being busy is a part of life, not a reason to stop making time for people who matter.
Making time for kids without turning it into another duty
Parents sometimes feel they must do something special for their kids to compensate for the hours they’ve spent at work. However, Kaur says that family time is simpler.
“A father might listen to his child’s school story while helping set the dinner table. A mother might spend a few minutes talking about the next day’s plans before switching off the bedroom light. On another day, both parents might sit down to play a board game or watch a film together,” she adds.
While these moments are not always substitutes for paying more attention, they can provide a connection in busy weeks, and children should feel confident approaching either parent without thinking that the other is always too busy.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.