‘I couldn’t tell whether anybody was missing’: Palak Tiwari on growing up in a women-led house, expert shares impact of ‘sheltering’

Actor Palak Tiwari recently reflected on growing up in a women-led household and spoke candidly about never feeling the absence of a father figure during her childhood. The Bijlee Bijlee fame is the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari and Raja Choudhary. The couple got divorced in 2012.

In a candid conversation with Yuvaa, Palak shared how her mother shaped her understanding of happiness. She said her mother always encouraged her to prioritise happiness over being a ‘good’ girl. She added that she would “rather be a happy woman than a good woman.”

Speaking about her upbringing, Palak recalled that her mother was protective of her emotional space and never allowed others to treat her disrespectfully. “I was sheltered in the sense that my mom was obviously never rude to me, but she did not allow anyone else to do anything rude to me. I was sheltered in the way that ‘do not project that on my kid’, and she got that from my naani (grandmother),” Palak said.