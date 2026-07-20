Not just us — even Kriti Sanon admits she’s ‘addicted to Reels’

Kriti Sanon talks about how easy it is to get addicted to scrolling through social media. During a recent conversation with Positive Pulse, the actor shares why it’s important to enjoy the present moment rather than worrying about views or losing track of time while watching Reels.

“This is happening with the current generation. Having said that, today, for whatever reason, I find myself addicted to reels. For example, I’m obsessed with skincare. I started watching skincare Reels. If it interests me, I go to the next one. Suddenly, I’m watching something else, and two hours have passed, and I’m feeling drained mentally,” she tells the platform.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How can that impact health?

Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan explains that doomscrolling, the act of mindlessly scrolling through social media’s short form content, has a negative impact on mental health, triggering and worsening anxiety, stress, depression, panic, and rapidly affecting one’s neurological health.

If you’re finding yourself getting sucked into the never-ending black hole of reels, stories, YouTube videos, news, celebrity videos, and whatnot, it’s time to get more judicious with your online habits, as it can have a monumental mental and neurological impact in the long run. Dr Almeida suggests the following:

Allocate time for checking your phone – To help you break out of this habit, try allocating specific times of the day for checking your phone; this could be on your post-exercise cool off, mid-work breaks, after putting the kids to bed, or another time that suits you. Try to avoid reaching out to your phone outside of this set time.

Don’t scroll on your phone the moment you wake up – Use your mornings to meditate mindfully and check in with yourself before checking in with the rest of the world. Grabbing your phone off the nightstand at the crack of dawn is a habit you’ll have to work towards breaking for good.

Spend time outdoors – The outdoor has a lot of sunshine and greenery that provides a person with a host of health benefits, both for the body and mind. So, consider disconnecting from your phone and connecting with nature in order to refresh and rejuvenate your body and mind.

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Find another activity to replace doomscrolling – Try to replace the time you spend on your phone with something more positive and creative like reading a book, meeting an old friend, doodling, journaling, doing yoga, going for a walk, etc.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.