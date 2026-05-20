‘Not at the cost of wanting…’: Ananya Panday reveals her ambitious side; expert weighs in

Ambition often gets a bad reputation. Somewhere between ruthless competition, endless comparisons, and the glorification of “winning at all costs,” being ambitious is sometimes mistaken for being willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead. Ananya Panday, however, seems to see ambition differently.
In an interview with Variety India, the Call Me Bae actor said, “I am very ambitious but not at the cost of wanting to pull someone else down. But I am very ambitious. I know exactly what I want to do.”
She also acknowledged how women in the industry can make the path easier for others, saying that the boundaries Deepika Padukone has set for herself have paved the way for many younger women coming after her.
Panday’s distinction separates healthy ambition from insecurity-driven competition — something mental health experts say reflects emotional maturity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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According to Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, Ananya Panday’s stance on ambition is a reflection of emotional maturity, empathy, and healthy self-confidence.
“Such individuals are goal-oriented but also value ethics, relationships, and fairness. They believe in growing through hard work rather than harming others,” the psychiatrist tells indianexpress.com, while adding that this kind of balanced ambition often comes from a secure sense of self-worth.
“Healthy ambition is often linked with discipline, emotional intelligence, and the ability to balance personal growth with respect for others,” he explains.
That perhaps also explains why Panday’s mention of women lifting other women stands out. In highly competitive spaces — whether it is Bollywood, corporate offices, or even social media — success is often framed as limited, as though one person shining automatically means another person must dim.
However, psychologically this problematic mindset often comes from deeper insecurity. “Extreme ambition that harms others may sometimes stem from deep insecurity, fear of failure, unhealthy competition, or a constant need for validation,” the psychiatrist notes.
“Some people begin to see success as limited, believing they can only move ahead if others fall behind.”
This scarcity mindset can become stronger in highly competitive environments, where constant comparison quietly becomes the norm.
“Such behaviour can reflect low emotional empathy, pressure to constantly prove oneself, or unresolved self-esteem issues. Over time, this approach may affect relationships, trust, and emotional well-being despite professional success,” he adds.
Healthy ambition, thus, is not about pulling someone off the ladder — it is about climbing while making sure the ladder stays intact, like Panday suggests.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.