‘Not at the cost of wanting…’: Ananya Panday reveals her ambitious side; expert weighs in

Ambition often gets a bad reputation. Somewhere between ruthless competition, endless comparisons, and the glorification of “winning at all costs,” being ambitious is sometimes mistaken for being willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead. Ananya Panday, however, seems to see ambition differently.

In an interview with Variety India, the Call Me Bae actor said, “I am very ambitious but not at the cost of wanting to pull someone else down. But I am very ambitious. I know exactly what I want to do.”

She also acknowledged how women in the industry can make the path easier for others, saying that the boundaries Deepika Padukone has set for herself have paved the way for many younger women coming after her.