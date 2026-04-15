‘It’s hard to move on’: Nora Fatehi opens up about fear of abandonment after breakup

Actor-performer Nora Fatehi recently spoke at length about feminism, relationships, and how her emotional struggles shaped her over the years. Born in Toronto, Nora created a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with several hit dance numbers, including “Dilbar.”
Speaking to content creator Lily Singh, the Street Dancer 3D actor opened up about being raised by a single mother and how her parents’ separation triggered “daddy issues.” She shared that her father disappeared after getting divorced from her mother. “They (her parents) got divorced, and he (her father) kind of disappeared for the longest time,” she said.
Further, Nora stressed that her mother juggled multiple jobs while raising her and her brother. Witnessing that struggle firsthand, she believes, shaped her perception of men and relationships. Reflecting on how her upbringing has influenced her emotional patterns, Nora admitted that her experiences have translated into what she describes as “daddy issues,” which in turn are tied to deeper abandonment fears.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“I have met a lot of men in my life, who have been great, don’t get me wrong, but when you have daddy issues, that comes to abandonment issues,” she said.
Nora elaborated on how this impacts her relationships, particularly when things don’t work out. “And if someone does not want to be with you, for example, it does not work out; it’s really hard on you. It’s hard to move on. It’s hard to swallow that pill,” she said.
“It’s not a him problem; it’s technically a me problem. But it’s kind of a him problem because it came from a man,” Nora added.
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Psychologists have explained abandonment issues, highlighting major triggers and how they shape emotional stability. According to Dr Rimpa Das, PhD, Director of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, abandonment issues stem from a fear of being rejected or emotional absence of people one is attached to. “If a person has experienced inconsistency, emotional neglect, or unpredictability in relationships, they may grow up with a heightened sensitivity to loss or distance. These fears may remain subtle until a triggering event like a breakup brings them to the surface,” Dr Das explained.
The fear of abandonment often reflects on romantic relationships. According to Dr Das, patterns like overanalysing small changes in behaviour, seeking constant reassurance, and emotional dependence are some of the major symptoms that people with abandonment fears exhibit.
“Some may try to hold on too tightly, while others may withdraw or push people away to avoid getting hurt. There can also be difficulty trusting stability in relationships, even when things are going well,” Dr Das said.
However, she stressed that cultural context can influence how abandonment fears are experienced. “In India, relationships are often closely connected to family involvement, social expectations, and long-term commitment. This can make breakups feel more intense, not just as a personal loss but also as a social or familial disruption,” Dr Das explained.
With myriad dating patterns, the younger generations often struggle with breakups. Dr Das noted that although young people are more aware of psychological terms, there can also be a tendency to over-identify with labels without fully understanding the depth behind them.
She further listed down effective ways to cope with abandonment issues after a breakup.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.