‘It’s hard to move on’: Nora Fatehi opens up about fear of abandonment after breakup

Nora Fatehi shared that her mother juggled multiple jobs while raising her and her brother (Image source: @norafatehi/Instagram)

Actor-performer Nora Fatehi recently spoke at length about feminism, relationships, and how her emotional struggles shaped her over the years. Born in Toronto, Nora created a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with several hit dance numbers, including “Dilbar.”

Speaking to content creator Lily Singh, the Street Dancer 3D actor opened up about being raised by a single mother and how her parents’ separation triggered “daddy issues.” She shared that her father disappeared after getting divorced from her mother. “They (her parents) got divorced, and he (her father) kind of disappeared for the longest time,” she said.

Further, Nora stressed that her mother juggled multiple jobs while raising her and her brother. Witnessing that struggle firsthand, she believes, shaped her perception of men and relationships. Reflecting on how her upbringing has influenced her emotional patterns, Nora admitted that her experiences have translated into what she describes as “daddy issues,” which in turn are tied to deeper abandonment fears.