Nora Fatehi reveals what successful women want in men: ‘To make us feel feminine’

Nora Fatehi’s candid admission about the kind of partner today’s women want opened up a deeper discussion about the intricacies of modern dating. Speaking to Amin Jazz on a recent episode of the Untriggered Podcast, she spoke about the kind of men she believes successful women are looking for:

“I have a lot of women around me who are very successful, and they don’t need a man. One similarity is that we are confident and intimidating— but when it comes to our personal life, we want the man to make us feel feminine. So when I talk about providing for a woman, it’s not just financially. You can provide security, emotional safety; you can be the person they can lay their shoulder on and feel that safety net,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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According to consulting psychologist and relationship expert Priya Parulekar, Fatehi’s admission highlights how the modern woman’s traits of independence, assertiveness, and self-reliance stem from a need for action and control.

Parulekar says that feminine energy is more about openness, receptivity, emotional expression, intuition, and the ability to surrender or relax around someone safe. “Masculine energy, in contrast, is more about protection, decisiveness, structure, problem-solving, and providing safety (physically, emotionally, or materially),” she tells indianexpress.com.

“Someone in survival mode often develops more masculine traits, which can make connecting with a healthy masculine partner tricky because they unconsciously ‘test’ whether a man is safe enough to drop the armour,” Parulekar says, adding that surrendering is not weakness — it’s trusting someone enough to drop your defensive mechanisms.

“With the right man, Fatehi feels she can surrender and feel safe, and she’s aware that her energy will soften around someone reliable. This is a conscious choice, not default behaviour,” Parulekar elaborates. In fact, the right man doesn’t just provide materially or protect physically; he signals emotional and energetic safety that lets her shift from survival mode to feminine presence.

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Nora wants to be in her feminine energy. But what does that even mean? (Source: Instagram/@norafatehi) Nora wants to be in her feminine energy. But what does that even mean? (Source: Instagram/@norafatehi)

What makes for a safe masculine man?

Parulekar suggests looking for consistency, protective capability, and emotional maturity in a man. Here are the traits broken down:

a) Protector in action– Should be able to handle crises without panic; acts rather than overreacts. Physically or materially capable (even if of modest means) of creating boundaries that prevent harm.

b) Emotional safety – Listens without judgment, allows vulnerability without exploiting it. Maintains composure even if you express anger, fear, or frustration. And keeps promises and demonstrates integrity.

c) Decisiveness and direction – Knows what he wants and can make decisions confidently. Doesn’t require constant validation or approval, so he’s “anchored” rather than reactive. Provides structure, not control; guides without dominance.

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d) Boundaries and respect – Doesn’t get triggered by your independence or past trauma. Can say “no” without fear of conflict and respects your “no,” too. Recognises the difference between control and protection.

e) Energy and presence – Has consistent energy that doesn’t fluctuate wildly with stress. When he’s present, you instinctively feel calmer.

Nora Fatehi has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.