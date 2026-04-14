Nicole Kidman is training to be ‘death doula’ after losing her mother: ‘Sounds a little weird’

Losing a loved one is never easy and often leaves people with a mix of overwhelming emotions. Everybody processes it differently, with many admitting it to be a turning point in their lives. Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman had a similar reaction to losing her mom.

Speaking at the University of San Francisco as part of its Silk Speaker Series, Kidman revealed that she is training to become a death doula, a decision shaped deeply by personal loss. “As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide,” Kidman said during the talk, reflecting on her mother’s death in 2024 at the age of 84.

“Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn’t in the world anymore, and that’s when I went, ‘I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.’”

Admitting the idea “sounds a little weird,” she added, “So that’s part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Nicole has long had an incredibly close relationship with her beloved mother Janelle and often spoke about her support and influence on her career over the years (Image: Instagram/Nicole Kidman) Nicole has long had an incredibly close relationship with her beloved mother Janelle and often spoke about her support and influence on her career over the years (Image: Instagram/Nicole Kidman)

What is a death doula and why does it matter?

A death doula is a non-medical companion who supports people and families through the end-of-life process. According to experts, their role is less about treatment and more about emotional presence.

“A death doula is someone who helps people when they are dying. They give psychological support to make this time less scary and stressful,” explains Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant in Psychiatry at ShardaCare-Healthcity.

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“They are not a doctor or a nurse. They help people and their families get through this tough time. They make sure everyone is comfortable and has dignity.”

Unlike medical professionals, death doulas do not perform clinical tasks. Instead, they focus on emotional and psychological care—something families often struggle to provide consistently while coping with their own grief.

“The death doula is mainly there to help people who are very sick feel better emotionally. They help them deal with being scared or worried about dying,” Dr Kumar says. “They make a place for them and help their families too. They do not do medical things like nurses do. They work with doctors and nurses to make sure people are happy and calm inside.”

As per psychiatrists, such decisions show that the person cares about people and is strong enough to deal with emotions (Image: Instagram/Nicole Kidman) As per psychiatrists, such decisions show that the person cares about people and is strong enough to deal with emotions (Image: Instagram/Nicole Kidman)

When grief shapes purpose

Kidman’s decision also reflects a broader psychological pattern, where personal grief transforms into a desire to support others facing similar pain.

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“When someone wants to be a death doula after losing someone they love, it means they want to help others who are going through the same thing,” Dr Kumar tells indianexpress.com, while adding that such people want to make their sadness mean something. “It shows they care about people and are strong enough to deal with emotions.”

However, he adds a note of caution: “They need to be sure they are okay after their loss before they can help others.”

For Kidman, this new chapter seems less about reinvention and more about meaning, turning a deeply personal experience into a way of showing up for others when it matters most.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.