From 60 cigarettes a day to 20 years smoke-free: Nana Patekar’s quit-smoking story

Veteran actor Nana Patekar once opened up about the deeply personal moment that made him quit smoking after years of heavy dependence. In a heartfelt conversation, the actor recalled how a painful family incident changed his behaviour overnight.

Describing his past habit, Patekar admitted he’d smoke 60 cigarettes a day, on average. “20-20 ke teen packet peeta tha… nahate waqt bhi…” (I’d smoke three Rs. 20 packs… I’d even smoke while bathing). The nasty habit had seeped into everyday routines. Patekar revealed that no one would even sit in his car because it stank of smoke. “It was terrible. I never drank that much alcohol, but I smoked far too many cigarettes.”

But one incident forced him to confront the reality of his addiction. Recalling that moment, he said: “Meri behen thi uska iklauta beta guzar gaya tha aur mai cigarette pee raha tha aur khaas raha tha.” (My sister had lost her only son, and I was sitting there smoking a cigarette and coughing). “Behen ne mujhe dekha khaste hue aur bola ‘aur mujhe kya kya dekhna hai?’” (My sister saw me coughing and said, ‘What else do I still have left to see?)

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That one sentence hit him hard. “Mujhe bahut bura laga. Fir maine us din nahi cigarette pi, fir dusre din nahi. Fir 5 din hogye fir maine use phone kara aur kaha ki 5 din hogye hain mai cigarette nahi piya,” he told The Lallantop (I felt very bad. So that day I didn’t smoke. Then the next day I didn’t smoke either. Five days passed, and then I called her and said that it had been five days since I had smoked a cigarette)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

What began as a day-by-day decision eventually turned into a lifelong change.

“To mai roz kehta tha ki aaj nahi piyunga. Usko hogye 20 saal abhi. Aj bhi kehta hu aaj nahi piunga.” (So I would tell myself every day that I will not smoke today. It has been 20 years now. Even today, I still say — I won’t smoke today)

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Can a single emotional moment make someone quit smoking?

As per Dr Kumar, strong emotion motivation can sometimes break an old habit immediately — precisely what happened in Nana’s case (Image: Express Archive) As per Dr Kumar, strong emotion motivation can sometimes break an old habit immediately — precisely what happened in Nana’s case (Image: Express Archive)

According to psychiatrist Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry at ShardaCare-Healthcity, powerful emotional experiences can sometimes trigger an immediate shift in behaviour, even in long-term smokers.

“Strong emotional experiences can serve as psychological shock moments that will instantly alter the priorities and risk perception of an individual,” Dr Kumar explains. Even smokers with long-term dependence, like Nana Patekar in this case, can suddenly stop when something emotionally significant changes how they view the habit.

Why emotional shocks sometimes break addiction

Dr. Kumar explains that intense emotional events can disrupt long-standing habits in several ways.

Emotional awakening : A big event (like a health shock or other family event) can be a strong sense of fear or responsibility or clarity that overwhelms cravings.

: A big event (like a health shock or other family event) can be a strong sense of fear or responsibility or clarity that overwhelms cravings. Change in motivation : The individual changes his/her motivation by becoming less externally pressured (I should quit) and more internally convinced (I must quit).

: The individual changes his/her motivation by becoming less externally pressured (I should quit) and more internally convinced (I must quit). Rethink: The brain reconsiders smoking as a danger and not as something to soothe.

“The brain reconsiders smoking as a danger and not as something to soothe.”

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What happens in the brain during these turning-point moments?

From a neurological perspective, emotional shocks activate brain regions associated with fear, survival, and decision-making.

According to the psychiatrist, amygdala, the brain’s emotional processing centre, becomes highly active during intense experiences. This can create strong emotional memories that reinforce behaviour change. At the same time, the prefrontal cortex — responsible for decision-making — can temporarily override craving circuits linked to addiction.

Another key factor is pattern interruption. Addictions often operate through automatic habit loops. A powerful life event can disrupt that pattern and force the brain to reassess the behaviour.

Why quitting “one day at a time” often works

Interestingly, Patekar’s strategy of telling himself “aaj nahi piunga” (I won’t smoke today) reflects a commonly recommended psychological technique.

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Dr Kumar says breaking the decision into daily commitments can make quitting feel more manageable.

However, he adds that while emotional turning points can trigger immediate quitting, long-term success often depends on coping strategies, support systems, and relapse prevention.

Still, stories like Patekar’s show how deeply human moments can sometimes succeed where years of advice fail — turning a painful memory into a lifelong change.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.