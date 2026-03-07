Namita Thapar talks about 4 favourite Japanese wellness philosophies that ‘touched her heart’

Namita Thapar, an ardent advocate of mental and physical health, considers Japanese philosophies around food, movement, daily rituals, and right policy interventions by the government to be a “treat to read about and silently reflect on”. Talking about the 4 Japanese philosophies that touched her heart, she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post: 4 philosophies that are the secret to their health and longevity:
Food and nutrition are taught in schools, which has kept the obesity rates in Japan limited to 3-6% compared to America’s 40-45%.
According to the Global Partnership, legally defined by Japan’s 2005 Basic Act on Shokuiku, it is the cultivation of knowledge, skills, and attitudes to make sound dietary choices, sustain health, and connect with food’s cultural and social meanings. It integrates health, moral, and physical education and is taught not just through textbooks but through practice and experience.
Your meal should be balanced – a soup, a main dish, 2 side dishes called kobachi, which refer to the simplicity and completeness, but without excess.
In Japan, rice isn’t a side dish—it’s the centre of the meal that brings comfort, nourishment, and a sense of home. In fact, the word gohan, which means both “rice” and “meal.” Soup is more than just food—it’s a daily ritual in Japan. Each household has its own personal style, and it’s said you can recognise a family by their miso soup. The three dishes in ichiju sansai are called okazu —“foods that accompany rice”—and highlight rice’s key role.
View this post on Instagram
Do things properly. It stems from their love for excellence. Whatever you do, there should be respect for it and attention to detail.
The importance of doing things properly is understood in Japan. If we’re going to do things, no matter how small, we should do them properly. When we do something properly, our mind is free to move on. When we don’t do something properly, we have to deal with uncertainty and the possibility of having to return to the task. Depending on the context, dismissing small tasks as unimportant could have devastating consequences.
Morning rituals to claim mastery over anything, whether that’s meditation or exercise, stay consistent and disciplined and always strive for excellence.
It was derived from the sumo training sessions held in the morning, as the name suggests. Sumo wrestlers dedicate this time to sharpening their skills, training their minds, and focusing their concentration to its peak. The practice session, where the stablemaster and all the wrestlers gather, only takes place in the morning.