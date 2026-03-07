Namita Thapar talks about 4 favourite Japanese wellness philosophies that ‘touched her heart’

Namita Thapar, an ardent advocate of mental and physical health, considers Japanese philosophies around food, movement, daily rituals, and right policy interventions by the government to be a “treat to read about and silently reflect on”. Talking about the 4 Japanese philosophies that touched her heart, she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post: 4 philosophies that are the secret to their health and longevity:

Sho Kuiko

Food and nutrition are taught in schools, which has kept the obesity rates in Japan limited to 3-6% compared to America’s 40-45%.

According to the Global Partnership, legally defined by Japan’s 2005 Basic Act on Shokuiku, it is the cultivation of knowledge, skills, and attitudes to make sound dietary choices, sustain health, and connect with food’s cultural and social meanings. It integrates health, moral, and physical education and is taught not just through textbooks but through practice and experience.