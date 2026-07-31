Hunar Hali says her mother is ‘not happy’ with her decisions after divorce

Hunar Hali candidly spoke about navigating divorce, finding acceptance within her family, and learning to prioritise her own wellbeing, revealing that her mother is not happy with her.
In a recent interview, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor reflected on her relationship with her parents, saying that she and her mother have “very different opinions” and she is not happy with her decisions about life and relationships.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“No, she is not happy to see me the way I am. My mom and I have very different opinions, and I am okay with that. It’s fine, sometimes you don’t find that acceptability. Like I found it in my father, but I didn’t find it in my mom. It’s okay. She is elder to me so I listen to her. Whatever she has to say, I try to find a middle way where everyone can be happy. That’s how you should be in relationships,” Hunar said.
Hunar got married to reality TV personality Mayak Gandhi in 2016. However, they got divorced in June this year, nine months after Hunar filed for separation.
Speaking about her divorce, Hunar said the difficult phase ultimately transformed her perspective on life. “I probably wouldn’t be in this position hadn’t I gone through all those experiences. Maybe he (God) had to explain some things to me. Maybe he wanted to introduce me to someone and for that I had to understand something.”
The actor also admitted that for years she prioritised everyone else’s needs over her own before realising the importance of protecting her mental and physical health.
“I have kept living for others in my life and myself behind. But then I realised it’s important to prioritise my mental and physical health as well. And I don’t believe in trauma dumping because there’s already sadness in people’s lives,” she told Pinkvilla.
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said parents are often a child’s first source of emotional validation, and their responses can significantly influence self-esteem and future relationships.
However, she emphasised that childhood experiences do not permanently define adulthood. “Many people learn to develop a healthier sense of self through supportive relationships, therapy, or self-reflection. Finding a middle ground, where one acknowledges a parent’s limitations without allowing those experiences to dictate their identity, can be an important step towards emotional healing and healthier relationships,” Dr Rimpa said.
She also noted that Hunar’s reflections align with the concept of post-traumatic growth, in which people develop greater resilience, self-awareness, and clarity about their values after significant life challenges.
According to Dr Rimpa, many women are socialised to believe that constantly caring for others is central to being a good daughter, partner or mother. “The psychological costs may include chronic stress, burnout, resentment, anxiety, and reduced self-worth. Over time, people may become so focused on meeting everyone else’s expectations that they lose touch with their own needs and aspirations. Prioritising oneself is not selfish,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.