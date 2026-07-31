Hunar Hali says her mother is ‘not happy’ with her decisions after divorce

Hunar Hali candidly spoke about navigating divorce, finding acceptance within her family, and learning to prioritise her own wellbeing, revealing that her mother is not happy with her.

In a recent interview, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor reflected on her relationship with her parents, saying that she and her mother have “very different opinions” and she is not happy with her decisions about life and relationships.

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“No, she is not happy to see me the way I am. My mom and I have very different opinions, and I am okay with that. It’s fine, sometimes you don’t find that acceptability. Like I found it in my father, but I didn’t find it in my mom. It’s okay. She is elder to me so I listen to her. Whatever she has to say, I try to find a middle way where everyone can be happy. That’s how you should be in relationships,” Hunar said.