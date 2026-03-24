‘Mujhe aisa lagta hai kabhi kabhi…’: How Shilpa Shetty Kundra navigates social media trolls

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently, in an interview with Curly Tales, shed light on how she doesn’t let trolls affect her sanity. Instead of bickering, she chose to ignore anyone who tried to act “mean.”

“Mujhe aisa lagta hai kabhi kabhi social media becomes a little mean. Aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki humne unko include toh kar liya hai apni zindagi mei… lekin kabhi kabhi mujhe aisa lagta hai woh line cross kar jaate hein… toh mai ignore karna pasand karti hun. There is a very famous saying, when you are in the public eye, you shouldn’t complain, and you shouldn’t explain…and that’s my life’s mantra. And I live by that.”

Dealing with trolls

Social media platforms allow unprecedented access to the lives of public figures, but that access also comes with a double-edged sword. Fans often feel included, yet the boundaries of respect can blur. Dr Kaveri Basu, a clinical psychologist who specialises in digital behaviour, told indianexpress.com, “For celebrities, social media can feel like living in a fishbowl. While they share parts of their lives to connect with audiences, many people forget that behind the curated posts are real emotions and vulnerabilities. Crossing the line with harsh comments or criticism can lead to stress, anxiety, and a sense of alienation.”

Ignoring negativity, as Shilpa stressed, is not always easy. Yet, it is a strategy many public figures adopt to maintain their mental health.

Experts agree with Shilpa’s take on social media but say that it can be difficult to ignore the negativity (Image: Express Archive) Experts agree with Shilpa’s take on social media but say that it can be difficult to ignore the negativity (Image: Express Archive)

The ‘don’t complain’ philosophy

The mantra — “when you are in the public eye, you shouldn’t complain, and you shouldn’t explain” — is a guideline for Shilpla, consciously or unconsciously. It reflects a careful balance between transparency and self-protection.

Dr Basu emphasises, “Explaining every personal choice or responding to every critique can be exhausting and counterproductive. Public figures who live by this mantra protect their mental bandwidth. It’s about owning your life without letting online negativity dictate your actions or emotions.”

Indeed, social media doesn’t pause for reflection. Every comment, every meme, and every share contributes to a collective narrative that may not always align with reality. By choosing to ignore unnecessary criticism, individuals create a personal buffer that allows them to engage meaningfully with their audience without losing their sense of self.

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Digital Detox

Humans have a natural inclination to respond to criticism, but constant engagement with negative input can reinforce self-doubt. “Setting boundaries, consciously avoiding specific interactions, and understanding that online behaviour doesn’t define one’s worth are crucial coping mechanisms,” elaborated Dr Basu.

This approach also models resilience for fans and followers. By selectively engaging with social media, public figures demonstrate how to navigate criticism with dignity and self-respect — a lesson many young users often struggle with.

In a digital era where personal and public life blur, establishing boundaries becomes essential. Sharing glimpses of life invites connection, but it doesn’t mandate unlimited access.

“Celebrities who set clear limits around social media engagement show that one can be present without being overwhelmed. It’s a lesson for everyone: being seen doesn’t mean being at everyone’s disposal.”

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The celebrity’s approach — including fans in her life while ignoring crossing-the-line behaviour — exemplifies mindful engagement. It’s a model that emphasises agency over exposure, demonstrating that while social media is powerful, it doesn’t have to dictate self-worth or happiness,” concluded the psychologist.