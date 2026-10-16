Mrunal Thakur’s Pooja Meri Jaan raises an important question: Why do women struggle to say no?

Mrunal Thakur, whose film Pooja Meri Jaan released on October 2, opened up about offering to audition for it after listening to its one-line pitch about a trial in which the idea that a woman’s ‘no means no, it does not mean try harder’ is challenged.

“I found out about it via my agent, who said, ‘There’s a film being made which is about two girls fighting this case where ‘no means no, it doesn’t mean try harder’. I was like, ‘I have to be a part of it. Can I meet? So, this is the second time in my life I’ve reached out to a filmmaker; that was Dino. I’m just incredibly happy that he saw that faith, and he saw that I can pull it off,” the actor told PTI in an interview.