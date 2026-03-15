More than love: Newlywed Kritika Kamra reveals this simple secret to a lasting marriage

Romantic love may bring people together, but what keeps them together years later? Actor Kritika Kamra, who recently got married to cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, believes the answer might be surprisingly simple: genuinely liking your partner. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the actor spoke about how relationships require more than love — they also need appreciation for who the other person truly is.

“Love is a lot of work; it’s work every day. Ek jo baat mujhe recently realise hui hai wo ye hai ki “like” bahut important hai. We underestimate like a lot. We really have to like somebody and their presence and their company and their views and their values, to be able to be in love with them and to be with them beyond love.. when love fades..”

While romantic love often takes centre stage in popular culture, mental health experts agree with Kamra and believe that the quieter element of genuinely liking your partner can be just as important — if not more — in sustaining a relationship in the long run.

According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, senior consultant, psychiatry at ShardaCare–Healthcity, the actor’s observation aligns closely with what psychologists see in real life.

Kritika tied knot with beau Gaurav Kapur on March 11, 2026 in an intimate ceremony (Image: Instagram/Kritika Kamra) Kritika tied knot with beau Gaurav Kapur on March 11, 2026 in an intimate ceremony (Image: Instagram/Kritika Kamra)

Why ‘liking’ matters in a relationship

From a mental health perspective, love alone does not always guarantee a healthy or stable relationship. While love can begin as a powerful emotional feeling, relationships tend to thrive when partners genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

Dr Kumar explains that liking someone means feeling comfortable around them, respecting their personality, and appreciating their worldview. When partners enjoy spending time together and accept each other’s values, it creates emotional safety and deeper compatibility.

“Love may bring two people together initially,” he says, “but liking and respecting each other’s personalities is what helps sustain the relationship over time.”

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When romance evolves into companionship

Many relationships begin with intense emotions — excitement, passion and the thrill of discovering someone new. But psychologists say this phase naturally changes with time.

As the early rush fades, what often takes its place is friendship. “When couples genuinely enjoy talking to each other, spending time together and supporting one another like close friends, the relationship becomes more stable.”

Friendship within a relationship strengthens trust and emotional connection. It also helps couples navigate disagreements, everyday stress and major life transitions. In long-term partnerships, it is often this sense of companionship rather than constant romantic intensity that keeps the bond alive.

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What if you love someone but do not like them?

Experts say it is not uncommon for people to realise later in a relationship that while they still feel love or emotional attachment, they may not truly enjoy their partner’s company.

In the early stages of romance, strong feelings can overshadow differences in personality, values or long-term goals. But as time passes, these differences can become more visible.

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“When partners struggle to connect in everyday life or frequently disagree on important matters, it can create frustration and emotional distance. This does not mean love disappears, but the relationship may feel draining or unstable.”

This is why shared values, communication and mutual respect play such an important role in long-term relationship stability.

What keeps love going after the honeymoon phase

Psychologically, lasting relationships rely on more than romantic feelings. Open communication is one of the most important factors.

Couples who can express their emotions honestly, listen to each other’s concerns and resolve conflicts calmly are more likely to maintain a healthy bond. Empathy, appreciation and emotional support also play a major role.

Spending quality time together and allowing space for individual growth can help partners develop deeper emotional intimacy over time.

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“Couples who appreciate each other’s efforts, spend quality time together and continue to grow individually and as a pair usually build deeper emotional intimacy. A healthy long-term relationship is less about constant excitement and more about trust, understanding and partnership,” Dr Kumar concludes.