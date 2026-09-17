‘Slowly-slowly pushed things’: Mohit Raina on finding love through friendship with Aditi Sharma

Sometimes, love starts with friendship, patience, and a nudge in the right direction. Actor Mohit Raina, known for his work in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, has spoken about how his relationship with his wife, Aditi Sharma, began —through mutual friends, quiet moments of connection, and his conscious effort to take things forward. “I met her through common friends. My favourite quote is ‘See what you want, get what you see’. So, I worked towards it. I was the one who started conversations and slowly-slowly pushed things,” he said during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

Aditi, who comes from a tech background, and Mohit built a foundation of friendship before they began dating. During the second wave of the pandemic, things became serious, and he met her family. The couple eventually tied the knot on January 1, 2022, in a quiet ceremony in Rajasthan. Explaining his decision to keep the wedding intimate and under wraps, Mohit said, “I did it in a small way. I have always been a very private person. Since I joined the industry, I have preferred to keep my personal life away from my professional life. That’s the way I am.”