‘Log meri identity cheenne ki koshish karte hain…kya main putli hun?’: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on public scrutiny

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the emotional toll of constant public scrutiny. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, she shared: “Log meri identity har baar cheenne ki koshish karte hei… I felt like that. Oh, she looks good, that’s not her, that’s plastic, it’s surgery. The opportunities she has gotten, the work… that’s not her, that’s because of nepotism, because of her mom… toh fir mera kya hai, mai putli hu, I am a mannequin…?”

Her words capture a deeply relatable yet often overlooked experience: what happens when your identity is constantly questioned, reframed, or dismissed by others? According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, repeated dismissal of one’s identity can have long-term psychological consequences.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“When someone’s identity has consistently been dismissed or attributed to outside influences, it tends to erode their trust in themselves over time,” she explains.

This erosion doesn’t happen overnight. Over time, individuals may begin to question their own abilities and self-worth, slowly shifting from internal validation to external approval. “Such individuals eventually start depending on others for validation. Their confidence becomes fragile because it is no longer rooted within them, but shaped by others’ perceptions,” Dr Shankar adds.

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The danger of labels and stereotypes

As pointed out by Kapoor, people in the public eye are often reduced to labels: “nepo kid,” “manufactured,” “PR-trained.” Dr Shankar notes that this kind of pigeonholing can deeply affect mental well-being:

“Being reduced to labels creates a loss of dignity by turning a person into a stereotype. It creates a disconnect between who they truly are and how they are perceived.”

This disconnect can be emotionally exhausting. Over time, it may lead to feelings of detachment or depersonalisation—a state where individuals feel disconnected from their own identity. “The emotional disconnect can evolve into a ‘mannequin effect,’ where a person feels they are merely a representation rather than a real, feeling individual,” she says.

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The ‘mannequin effect’

Kapoor’s use of the word “mannequin” is striking. “It reflects a state where a person begins to feel like they are performing a version of themselves, rather than living authentically. This is often seen in individuals who are constantly observed, judged, or misrepresented,” explains Dr Shankar.

Holding on to authenticity

So how can individuals—especially those in the public eye—protect their sense of self? Dr Shankar emphasises the importance of grounding: “Having a small, trustworthy support system, setting boundaries around public perception, and returning to core values regularly can help individuals stay grounded.”

She adds that authenticity can be preserved when someone does not outsource their identity to the public, but instead reaffirms it through self-awareness and real-life anchors.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.