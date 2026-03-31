Lessons in life from 92-year-old Jean Chrétien: ‘Work. Try. Don’t spend your life saying, ‘I should have’

At 92, most people are long retired, maybe even forgotten by the public. Not Jean Chrétien. The former Prime Minister of Canada is still sharp, still working, and still offering up the kind of no-nonsense wisdom that only comes with time, and a life fully lived.

He didn’t just serve in politics. He thrived in it. Never lost an election. Led three majority governments. Spent more than 40 years in public office, including a full decade as Prime Minister. But ask him about what really matters, and he doesn’t bring up power or legacy. Instead, he talks about work, love, staying calm, and being yourself.

Here’s what he shared in a conversation with a YouTuber, and why his outlook just might make your own life a little clearer.

Jean Chretien with Vladimir Putin (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Jean Chretien with Vladimir Putin (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Just be who you are

When asked what advice he’d give to others, Chrétien didn’t miss a beat. “Don’t try to be somebody you’re not.”

He’s not interested in putting on a show. Even as Prime Minister, he stuck to his own way of doing things. He still shows up to the office in a suit and tie, not because he has to, but because it’s how he’s always done it.

2. Work shouldn’t be something you dread

Chrétien has never treated work as a chore. From a young age, his family taught him that working hard is part of life. But more than that, he genuinely enjoyed his job.

“For me, working is a pleasure. I never had a problem getting up to go to work.”

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He knows not everyone feels that way. Some people count down the hours. But for him, politics was full of challenges, and that’s what made it fun. The lesson? Find something, even a small part of your day, that feels meaningful. It makes everything else easier.

3. Pressure is part of the job, so stay calm

When you’re running a country, the pressure is real. But Chrétien never let it rattle him. In fact, he says the bigger the crisis, the calmer he became.

“Put distance between the discussion and the decision.” He didn’t rush choices. He’d listen, reflect quietly, and only then make up his mind. In a world that demands instant reactions, this kind of deliberate thinking feels rare, and refreshing.

4. Love is built on respect, not just romance

Chrétien was married for over 60 years. He met his wife Aline as a young man, and they were together until her passing in 2020. Their relationship was built on mutual respect.

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“She was the boss at home… if she wanted a colour on the wall I didn’t like, I shut up.”

He credits her with much of his success, saying he never would have made it to Prime Minister without her. In a way, that says a lot about what real partnership looks like.

5. Let your roots ground you

He didn’t grow up with privilege. His dad was a machinist in a paper mill. Jean wanted to be an architect, but his father insisted on law, and in those days, you listened. That path led him to Parliament at just 29, even though he barely spoke English at the time.

His story is a reminder that you don’t need to be perfect to get started. You just need to be determined.

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6. People may not always like you, and that’s ok

Not everyone was a fan of Chrétien, and he knew it. But he didn’t lose sleep over it.

“If people don’t like you, there’s nothing you can do. Be comfortable with yourself.” He didn’t play to the crowd. He didn’t pretend. In fact, some of his political rivals liked him more than his own party did. That honesty earned him respect, even from opponents.

7. Know when it’s time to leave

Chrétien made a promise to his wife: he’d quit politics before turning 70. He kept that promise, stepping down at 69 years, 11 months, and one day.

Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is leave on your own terms.

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8. Luck plays a role, but you’ve got to be ready for it

He admits that luck played a part in his life. But he’s clear: luck only works if you show up.

“Don’t be in the bar when the luck passes. Be on the job.” There’s a difference between waiting around and being prepared. The latter puts you in the right place when opportunities show up.

9. Try. Just try.

If he could go back and give his 25-year-old self some advice, he wouldn’t complicate it.

“Work. Try. Don’t spend your life saying, ‘I should have.’” He knows his story turned out well. Not everyone’s does. But the one thing we can all control is the effort we put in.

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10. Real leadership is simple

What makes a great leader? His answer isn’t flashy. “Be honest. Be frank. Do your best.” That’s it. It sounds simple. But as anyone who’s been in a position of power knows, living those values is harder than it looks.