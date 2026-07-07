TV actor Lataa Saberwal on low motivation: Can getting ready improve your mood?

There are days when even the smallest tasks can feel overwhelming. Getting out of bed, taking a shower, getting dressed, or looking in the mirror may require far more effort than usual, especially during emotionally difficult phases. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal recently opened up about experiencing a low phase in her life and how a simple act of getting ready each morning made a noticeable difference to her mindset.

In an Instagram video where she is seen applying her makeup, she shared, “Ek low phase tha meri life mein, jab mujhe subah uth ke aisa lagta tha ki main bilkul bhi kuch nahi kar paaungi, matlab jaise hota na ki bed se khud ko dhakka deke uthana padta tha. Jab main ek baar ready ho jaati thi na, uske baad ekdum main motivated feel karne lagti thi. Mujhe lagta tha chalo din ke liye kar paaungi.” (There was a low phase in my life when I would wake up in the morning feeling like I wouldn’t be able to do anything. It felt as though I had to push myself just to get out of bed. But once I got ready, I would suddenly start feeling motivated. I felt like I could get through the day.)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Her experience highlights an interesting aspect of mental wellbeing: seemingly small daily habits can sometimes influence how we feel emotionally. While getting dressed or putting on makeup is not a treatment for mental health conditions, psychologists often speak about the value of maintaining routines and engaging in acts of self-care during difficult periods. But why do such rituals help some people feel more capable of facing the day, and when might persistent low motivation signal that someone needs professional support? We asked an expert.

How self-care rituals improve mood

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “In my practice, I usually tell people that during emotionally difficult phases, the goal is not to suddenly feel positive. The first step is to help the mind experience movement again. Small self-care rituals like getting dressed, grooming, or applying makeup create a gentle shift from simply getting through the day to participating in it. This plain shift is psychologically significant.”

These rituals can also reconnect people with their identity. During a prolonged low phase, Dr Mandhyan notes, many stop recognising themselves. Seeing a familiar version in the mirror can softly restore confidence and hope. The ritual itself does not solve the problem, but it does remind the person that recovery is still possible.

Lataa Saberwal low motivation (Instagram/Lataa Saberwal) Lataa Saberwal low motivation (Instagram/Lataa Saberwal)

Low phase vs depression or burnout

Everyone experiences periods where their energy and motivation fluctuate. Dr Mandhyan states, “A temporary low phase usually has movement in it. Some days feel lighter, certain activities may still bring relief, and then there are moments when the person feels connected to themselves again. The mind shows signs of recovery even if they are gradual.”

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She continues, “I become concerned when the heaviness remains for weeks and starts affecting several areas of daily life. A person may lose interest in things they once enjoyed, withdraw from relationships, struggle with sleep or appetite, or find ordinary decisions emotionally exhausting. Some continue meeting responsibilities while feeling completely disconnected inside.”

The expert encourages people not to judge themselves by how much they are functioning externally. “Emotional distress is not always visible. If life consistently feels heavy and the person no longer feels like themselves, seeking professional support is a sign of awareness and not weakness.

Rebuilding motivation and resilience

Click to read the answer One pattern Dr Mandhyan sees repeatedly is that people wait to feel motivated before taking the first step. In psychological terms, recovery tends to work in the opposite direction. Action comes first, and then motivation gradually follows.

Dr Mandhyan encourages people to make goals smaller instead of giving them up completely. A short walk instead of an intense workout. Cooking one simple meal. Replying to one message.

These actions may look insignificant. However, they go a long way in rebuilding self-trust because the brain begins to experience the small successes again.

It also helps to spend time in natural light, move the body regularly, maintain meaningful human connection, and reduce constant comparison with others.

Recovery becomes visible when people begin trusting themselves again. The trust grows each time they do something they thought they could not do, however small it may seem.

Gradually, the mind starts believing that moving forward is possible, and confidence begins returning with it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.