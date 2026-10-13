Kriti Sanon on always seeing the good in people: ‘Sometimes it turns out to be a bad thing for me’

Kriti Sanon, in a recent conversation with Beyond Infinity Talent Academy, opened up about her practice of seeing the good in everyone. She says, “Some things are your core nature, which are very difficult to change no matter how much you say. I still see good in people. Even if your worst version is in front of me, I will doubt it and see something good.”

“This is my nature, and I have always been like that. I don’t know if I should change this. I know that sometimes it turns out to be a bad thing for me. Because I trust so much. And I think if I am very good, then the person in front of me is also very good. And if I am not lying, then he is also not lying. But that’s not the truth,” she adds.