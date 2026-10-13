Kriti Sanon on always seeing the good in people: ‘Sometimes it turns out to be a bad thing for me’

Kriti Sanon, in a recent conversation with Beyond Infinity Talent Academy, opened up about her practice of seeing the good in everyone. She says, “Some things are your core nature, which are very difficult to change no matter how much you say. I still see good in people. Even if your worst version is in front of me, I will doubt it and see something good.”
“This is my nature, and I have always been like that. I don’t know if I should change this. I know that sometimes it turns out to be a bad thing for me. Because I trust so much. And I think if I am very good, then the person in front of me is also very good. And if I am not lying, then he is also not lying. But that’s not the truth,” she adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Always seeing the good in people can be a beautiful quality, but it can also become emotionally exhausting when we start overlooking behaviours that hurt us.
Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital, says, “When we focus only on someone’s positive side, we may find ourselves making excuses for their actions, ignoring red flags, or repeatedly giving people chances even when they have shown us that they are not willing to change.”
“From a psychological perspective, this can affect our mental health because we end up prioritising our understanding of others over our own emotional well-being. We may tell ourselves that someone did not mean to hurt us, that they are going through a difficult phase, or that things will eventually get better. While empathy is important, constantly rationalising other people’s behaviour can leave us feeling disappointed, anxious, emotionally drained, and even resentful over time,” she adds.
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Seeing the good in people is not inherently unhealthy. It can help us build meaningful relationships, practise compassion, and avoid becoming overly cynical.
Kohli says, “It is necessary to balance empathy with emotional awareness. We can acknowledge someone’s good qualities while also recognising their limitations and holding them accountable for their actions.”
Understanding someone does not mean accepting everything they do.
“We can recognise that a person has their own struggles without making ourselves responsible for fixing them. Healthy relationships require mutual respect, consistency, and emotional safety, not just good intentions,” she adds.
Protecting your mental health does not mean becoming suspicious of everyone or losing faith in people. It means learning to trust people while also trusting your own experiences. As per Kohli, “You can continue to see the good in others without ignoring what their behaviour tells you. Compassion becomes healthier when it includes compassion for yourself, too.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.