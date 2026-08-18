Kriti Sanon says childhood bullying still affects her: ‘I want to stand up for myself’

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about getting bullied in childhood and its lasting impact, revealing that those early experiences continue to influence how she responds to criticism and conflict as an adult.

Speaking about self-worth and emotional resilience, Sanon said she believes everyone has “a light inside us,” but that constantly accepting insults or allowing others to devalue us can gradually diminish that inner confidence.

“I always believe we all have a light inside us. And I feel like the light will start diminishing if you keep taking the insults or if other people are not valuing you and you’re taking that; you’re somewhere not valuing yourself,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The actor also reflected on being bullied during her childhood, stressing that difficult moments from that period still resurface whenever she struggles to stand up for herself.

“You know, I was actually, as a kid, bullied quite a bit. I remember these little moments, and now they come back to me because every time you do that I go back to ‘why is this affecting me so much?’… Every time I am not able to stand up for myself, it kind of takes me back to that kid. And I think that’s why I always feel that I want to stand up for myself… because otherwise I’m going to just really shut down like her,” she said.

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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, mental health expert, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that childhood bullying can have long-term psychological consequences because it occurs during a critical stage of emotional and identity development.

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She stressed that repeated experiences of criticism, humiliation or exclusion may lead children to internalise beliefs such as “I am not good enough” or “My voice does not matter.” These beliefs can persist into adulthood, making it harder to assert oneself, express opinions, or establish healthy boundaries.

What happens to our sense of self-worth when we tolerate disrespect over a long period?

Dr Rimpa also noted that adults who experienced bullying in childhood often become overly accommodating, avoid conflict or hesitate to speak up, not because they lack ability, but because their brains have learned to associate confrontation with rejection or emotional pain. However, she emphasised that these responses are learned patterns rather than permanent traits and can be changed through self-awareness, supportive relationships and, where needed, therapy.

Addressing Sanon’s comments about repeatedly accepting insults, Sarkar explained that prolonged exposure to disrespect can gradually erode self-esteem. When individuals consistently tolerate criticism or emotional invalidation without challenging it, they may begin to normalise such treatment and question whether they deserve respect.

“They may stop expressing their needs, tolerate unhealthy relationships, or feel guilty for setting boundaries. Healthy self-esteem grows when people recognise that respect is not something they have to earn through silence or sacrifice. Learning to set boundaries is not selfish. It is an important part of protecting one’s emotional well-being,” she said.

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How to heal from childhood bullying?

Dr Rimpa also explained why present-day criticism or rejection can trigger painful childhood memories. Emotionally significant experiences involving shame, rejection or fear are stored by the brain, and similar situations later in life can reactivate those unresolved emotional memories, making reactions feel disproportionately intense.

“This is because the brain is responding not only to the present event but also to unresolved emotional memories from the past,” she said.

Healing, she explained, begins with recognising that strong emotional responses may be rooted in earlier experiences rather than solely the present moment. “Developing self-awareness, practising self-compassion, challenging old beliefs about oneself, and building healthier relationships can gradually reduce the emotional hold of those memories,” Dr Rimpa added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.