‘Oh my God, she’s so far ahead’: Krishna Shroff on why women compare themselves to others

Comparison is something most people struggle with, especially in the age of social media, where everyone’s achievements and highlight reels are constantly on display. Jackie Shroff’s daughter and fitness entrepreneur, Krishna Shroff, recently shared a message that addressed women who feel pressured to measure up to others.

She said, “I always tell girls, especially, don’t ever look at someone else’s journey and be like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so far ahead. I need to be there; why am I not there?’ Because we as girls tend to do this more, I think. We compare ourselves to other women a lot.”

Krishna added a reminder to focus inward instead of outward: “It’s important to understand there’s only one of you in this entire world. So embrace that uniqueness and be proud of it. Focus on your own path and as long as you do something every single day to better yourself, whatever that may be, you’re going to be one step closer to your goal.”

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Her words on Zero1 by Zerodha capture a feeling many women relate to — the constant, quiet battle of self-doubt and comparison that can erode confidence and motivation.

But why do women often find themselves comparing their achievements, bodies, or lives to other women?

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist and leadership coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Comparison is a normal human behaviour, but research suggests women tend to engage in appearance-based and social comparisons more frequently than men. Studies in social comparison theory (Festinger, 1954) and later work by Tiggemann & Zaccardo, 2018 link this to how society ties women’s value to looks, relationships, and “having it all.” These cultural messages make women more vulnerable to internalising unrealistic standards.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

When that happens, she adds, comparison turns into quiet self-criticism, a sense of “I’m behind” or “I’m not enough.” Over time, it can lead to anxiety, low mood, or body dissatisfaction, especially when fuelled by social media, where we see only others’ best moments.

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Strategies to stop unhealthy comparison and develop a stronger sense of self-worth

Baruah says, “You can’t stop comparing; the brain does it automatically. What helps is noticing when it happens and what it triggers. Envy is often just data: it tells you what you value or long for. Naming that feeling reduces its hold. Shift the focus from ‘Why her?’ to ‘What does this tell me about what I want?’ Know your own values and non-negotiables. Sit with yourself.”

She continues, “In my coaching sessions, I often ask people to slow down, go inward, and notice their own strengths and gifts. When you get clearer about what matters to you and what you bring to the table, comparison holds less power. You begin to build from your own centre, not someone else’s story.”

Celebrating others’ successes without feeling inadequate

“This starts with separating their journey from yours,” notes Baruah, adding that when someone else succeeds, it can quietly awaken our insecurities, not because we wish them harm, but because it reminds us of where we feel stuck. Instead of rushing to suppress it, look inward. Ask yourself: ‘What is this feeling telling me about my needs or fears?’

“Once that self-reflection happens, the emotional charge eases. You can see the other person not as competition, but as another human walking their own path. Over time, this makes it easier to genuinely celebrate their wins, without shrinking your own worth,” concludes the expert.