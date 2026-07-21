Kiara Advani on husband Sidharth Malhotra’s support in dealing with trolls

Kiara Advani has been in the news lately, following heavy criticism over shooting intimate scenes with co-star Yash in their upcoming movie Toxic. Amidst the trolling, Advani has found support in husband and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra — who has been her rock through trying times. In this context, an old clip has resurfaced online, in which she underscores the importance of a supportive partner when dealing with online criticism, and Malhotra’s quiet strength in this regard.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Back in 2023, in conversation with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, the actor had shared: “The negativity really got to me, and I didn’t even discuss it with my husband at that point. He had also seen it on his own, but he didn’t bring it up.”
“In fact, he was the one who explained to me, ‘Look, there will always be these negative trolls. But if you are going to give so much importance to this, and be sitting at home and crying and behaving like ‘s*it has hit the roof right now’, what’s wrong with you? You don’t know them; they don’t know you. These could be certain fans who are not happy that we got married. Just let it be. They will grow up, but why are you letting it get to you?'”
She added, “And I realised, ‘If he’s so mature about this, why am I feeling all of these things?'”
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According to Dr Santosh Bangar, senior consultant, psychiatrist, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel, Mumbai, during tough times of stress or anxiety, a partner can exercise calmness and try being patient until the situation cools to avoid further problems. “Being empathetic, and showing comfort and understanding can help induce calmness in life,” he said.
He also believes that sharing or expressing thoughts, feelings, and concerns with one’s partner can significantly lighten up mental load and reduce stress which can help one bounce back better.
Counselling psychologist Vishnupriya Bhagirath, added that trolling can cause significant harm and distress to the person facing it. “It can have both physical and psychological effects such as disrupting sleep cycle, lowering self-esteem, self-insecurity, depression and in extreme cases may lead to self-harm,” she told indianexpress.com, further adding that it can be overwhelming for the individuals and increases the perception of negativity in their lives.”
The expert also said that one can tackle social media trolling head on by developing self-esteem and believing in themselves, blocking the handles who are trolling them, reducing their social media usage and not responding to the negative comments. And for this, you should be educated about the ill-effects of social media and how to manage their emotions while dealing with criticism, she said.