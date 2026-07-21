Kiara Advani on husband Sidharth Malhotra’s support in dealing with trolls

Kiara Advani has been in the news lately, following heavy criticism over shooting intimate scenes with co-star Yash in their upcoming movie Toxic. Amidst the trolling, Advani has found support in husband and fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra — who has been her rock through trying times. In this context, an old clip has resurfaced online, in which she underscores the importance of a supportive partner when dealing with online criticism, and Malhotra’s quiet strength in this regard.

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Back in 2023, in conversation with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, the actor had shared: “The negativity really got to me, and I didn’t even discuss it with my husband at that point. He had also seen it on his own, but he didn’t bring it up.”