Why Kiara Advani chooses to keep her personal life private: ‘It’s an unsaid thing’

Kiara Advani had kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra successfully away from the prying eyes of the media, till the couple announced their wedding in 2023. Since then, nothing much changed — save for occasional photo dumps on Instagram and glowing mentions in interviews about each other. Talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast The Figuring Out Co. recently, the War 2 actor revealed why chooses to keep her personal life private.
“We never shared it publicly, it’s private, we wanted to just live our private life. It’s an unsaid thing, they (media) almost knew it. The close ones obviously knew, but the public also did in a way. We didn’t feel like we wanted to share that part of our lives at that time. Sometimes, I feel that it’s easier to keep our personal life private,” she told the host.
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Counselling psychologist Athul Raj explains that people generally keep relationships private to protect their emotional space. It allows the bond to grow without external judgment, gossip, or pressure shaping it. “Privacy can also give someone the chance to process feelings, test compatibility, or figure out how to navigate family expectations. It’s a way of controlling the narrative so that work or personal achievements aren’t overshadowed,” he tells indiainexpress.com.
According to him, secrecy becomes harmful when it creates constant stress, guilt, or fear, or prevents honest communication with loved ones. And handling judgment starts with clarity about your own values and decisions. Raj says that when you are grounded in your choices, outside opinions lose power. Setting boundaries is crucial — deciding what to share and with whom protects emotional energy.
Raj elaborates that viewing criticism as commentary rather than truth helps create distance from negativity. Surrounding yourself with supportive voices: friends, mentors, or family who respect your choices–provides reassurance.
“However, when hiding a relationship is about avoidance rather than protection, it can erode trust, self-confidence, and emotional well-being,” he warns.
Maintaining emotional safety starts with firm boundaries. Raj suggests limiting exposure to social media, filtering conversations, and delegating stressful communications help protect energy. Grounding techniques like deep breathing, journaling, or mindfulness can calm the mind and reduce reactivity, he adds.
The psychologist also highlights that reframing criticism as irrelevant to your personal happiness helps maintain focus on the milestone. “Creating a supportive environment of people who uplift and reinforce positivity ensures that joy isn’t diluted by outside noise, letting the celebration remain personal and fulfilling,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.