Why Kiara Advani chooses to keep her personal life private: ‘It’s an unsaid thing’

Kiara Advani had kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra successfully away from the prying eyes of the media, till the couple announced their wedding in 2023. Since then, nothing much changed — save for occasional photo dumps on Instagram and glowing mentions in interviews about each other. Talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast The Figuring Out Co. recently, the War 2 actor revealed why chooses to keep her personal life private.

“We never shared it publicly, it’s private, we wanted to just live our private life. It’s an unsaid thing, they (media) almost knew it. The close ones obviously knew, but the public also did in a way. We didn’t feel like we wanted to share that part of our lives at that time. Sometimes, I feel that it’s easier to keep our personal life private,” she told the host.