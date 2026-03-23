How to lose a guy in 10 seconds: Kate Hudson’s real-life ‘no-chase’ policy

When it comes to navigating the modern dating scene, many turn to Andie Anderson in the film How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days for inspiration. Smart, independent and giving boys the runaround with her non-committal charm, she just knew how to avoid the heartache that comes with relationships and breakups. Closer to her iconic character on-screen, Kate Hudson’s approach to dating and boys is somewhat similar — never begging for a second chance, and always leaving the door with her head held high.

In a recent episode of The Stern Show, the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, she opened up about tackling heartbreak like a warrior. “My thing was always and still is, ‘If a guy says they don’t want it, they’re not into it, I’m out’. And I’m never the kind of girl that goes, ‘Let’s talk about it, what are you talking about?’ I just say, ‘A guy broke up with me, and I went, ‘Okay.’ He was like, ‘Do you want to talk about it?’ and I said, ‘What’s there to talk about?’ and left. He just kept talking about wanting to talk about the relationship,” she told the host.