How to lose a guy in 10 seconds: Kate Hudson’s real-life ‘no-chase’ policy

When it comes to navigating the modern dating scene, many turn to Andie Anderson in the film How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days for inspiration. Smart, independent and giving boys the runaround with her non-committal charm, she just knew how to avoid the heartache that comes with relationships and breakups. Closer to her iconic character on-screen, Kate Hudson’s approach to dating and boys is somewhat similar — never begging for a second chance, and always leaving the door with her head held high.
In a recent episode of The Stern Show, the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, she opened up about tackling heartbreak like a warrior. “My thing was always and still is, ‘If a guy says they don’t want it, they’re not into it, I’m out’. And I’m never the kind of girl that goes, ‘Let’s talk about it, what are you talking about?’ I just say, ‘A guy broke up with me, and I went, ‘Okay.’ He was like, ‘Do you want to talk about it?’ and I said, ‘What’s there to talk about?’ and left. He just kept talking about wanting to talk about the relationship,” she told the host.
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Can you truly guard your heart if you say goodbye at the drop of a hat?
Ragini Rao, psychotherapist and co-founder of InfinumGrowth, said that on the surface, a rule like this signals clarity and self-respect. “It suggests a refusal to chase, beg, or negotiate one’s worth, and that can absolutely be a marker of psychological strength. Particularly for people who have historically over-functioned in relationships, drawing a firm boundary can be a corrective move for mental health,” she shared.
Continuing, Dr Preeti Asgoankar, Clinical Psychologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, added that some breakups unfold in ways that contradict Hudson’s principle. Repeated experiences of rejection may activate attachment systems, contributing to attachment insecurity, maladaptive relational patterns, and heightened rejection sensitivity. In response, some may run after closure to regain a sense of control, which can result in further.
“Some individuals may pursue closure or attempt to regain a sense of control, which can inadvertently result in further rejection, avoidance, or even ghosting,” she said.
According to Dr Asgoankar, Hudson’s principle implicitly advocates closing the relational feedback loop following a breakup. However, when attachment anxiety remains activated, this loop may remain psychologically open through rumination, pursuit, reenactment, and cognitive distortions such as magical thinking.
Again, on the surface, Hudson’s rule may appear very adult, calm, rational, and decisive. But Rao said that the adult ego state is not just about firmness; it’s about reality-testing and emotional integration.
“A truly adult decision would include reflection, conversation where possible, and closure, not just withdrawal,” she shared. So, the psychological health of such a rule doesn’t lie in the boundary itself. It lies in whether it emerges from self-worth and clarity, or from hurt and self-protection.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.