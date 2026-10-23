Kartik Aaryan on rooting for his ‘better half’: ‘If my partner is more successful…’

Kartik Aaryan recently shared his views on relationships and rooting for his partner. “If my partner is more successful, I would be really happy about it. I may not be happy about myself not being successful, maybe (laughs)! But I would be happy for that person. For sure. For my better half,” Kartik, 34, said on the In The Ring With Filmfare podcast.
He added that this thought process comes from seeing “hardworking women” like his mother and sister whose achievements are always talked about in his house.
“My mom has made sure that we talk about my sister all the time. I really love her. So, I come from that kind of thought process where I have seen hardworking women around me in my household. So, both the ladies in my house are at it, and they are hardworking people. So, if my partner is more successful, I will be happy. I would actually celebrate it,” said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Taking a leaf out of Kartik’s candid admission, let’s discuss how rooting for a partner is a big green flag!
Dr Santosh Bangar, senior consultant psychiatrist at Gleneagles Hospitals Parel Mumbai, said a critical aspect of any relationship is mutual respect, what they do, and what they bring to the relationship. “Being able to respond positively to your partner’s growth strengthens and bolsters their confidence and gives a boost to their self-esteem and feelings of worthiness,” said Dr Bangar.
It helps them see you as a confidante and an important support system, so they seek you in both good and bad moments.
“This strengthens the core of your relationship, which helps tackle any challenges. It encourages both people to share the good and the bad and work together more effectively to tackle the different life scenarios,” said Dr Bangar.
Taking responsibility for celebrating each other’s success and growth is vital to maintaining overall positivity in the relationship.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.