Kartik Aaryan on rooting for his ‘better half’: ‘If my partner is more successful…’

Kartik Aaryan recently shared his views on relationships and rooting for his partner. “If my partner is more successful, I would be really happy about it. I may not be happy about myself not being successful, maybe (laughs)! But I would be happy for that person. For sure. For my better half,” Kartik, 34, said on the In The Ring With Filmfare podcast.

He added that this thought process comes from seeing “hardworking women” like his mother and sister whose achievements are always talked about in his house.

“My mom has made sure that we talk about my sister all the time. I really love her. So, I come from that kind of thought process where I have seen hardworking women around me in my household. So, both the ladies in my house are at it, and they are hardworking people. So, if my partner is more successful, I will be happy. I would actually celebrate it,” said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor.