Karisma Kapoor’s first-ever interview spoke volume about her confidence: ‘If they have agreed, nobody else can…’; expert weighs in

Karisma Kapoor’s first-ever interview in 1990, much before her Bollywood debut, was all about grace and poise in front of the camera. The then 16-year-old expressed excitement about entering Bollywood, her parents’ support, and living up to the family‘s legacy. “Well, as a family, we are together, but professionally, each to their own. My parents (Randhir and Babita Kapoor) are the most important people. If they have agreed, nobody else can say anything,” said the actor who made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991.

Karisma shared in the same interview with Lehren TV about finding her inspiration in her grandfather and actor Raj Kapoor, “I know I will never let my grandfather down. That is my promise to my grandfather. I have nothing to worry about because I know my grandfather is watching from above. He is guiding me, watching me. I know I will live up to the expectations. I know what I have to live up to. He was my inspiration. He knew I was going to become an actress.”