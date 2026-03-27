Karisma Kapoor’s first-ever interview spoke volume about her confidence: ‘If they have agreed, nobody else can…’; expert weighs in

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Karisma Kapoor’s first-ever interview in 1990, much before her Bollywood debut, was all about grace and poise in front of the camera. The then 16-year-old expressed excitement about entering Bollywood, her parents’ support, and living up to the family‘s legacy. “Well, as a family, we are together, but professionally, each to their own. My parents (Randhir and Babita Kapoor) are the most important people. If they have agreed, nobody else can say anything,” said the actor who made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991.
Karisma shared in the same interview with Lehren TV about finding her inspiration in her grandfather and actor Raj Kapoor, “I know I will never let my grandfather down. That is my promise to my grandfather. I have nothing to worry about because I know my grandfather is watching from above. He is guiding me, watching me. I know I will live up to the expectations. I know what I have to live up to. He was my inspiration. He knew I was going to become an actress.”
Karisma then went on to describe the experience of facing the camera as “beautiful. “I had waited so long for that moment to face the camera. It was very nice. I want to say that nobody is launching me. I am working on outside films (films outside the RK Productions banner),” she shared, adding that her first shot was with actor Salman Khan and late actor Reema Lagoo.
What does it take to feel confident and graceful in your first camera appearance?
Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and life coach, explained that the camera mimics judgment. “It doesn’t talk back. It doesn’t nod in encouragement. It just stares. And when you’re already holding self-doubt, that silent lens can feel like a magnifying glass to all that feels ‘not enough’,” shared Delnna.
So, here’s what can help
Regulate before you record: Don’t rush in. Before the camera rolls, ground your energy. Breathwork, self-touch (like pressing your hand to your heart), or a moment of mirror affirmations can ease your nervous system. Say, “I don’t have to be perfect. I just have to be real.”
Shift the focus: Most people obsess over how they’ll be seen. “But what if you focused on what you want to give? Contribution over performance rewires the fear loop. Speak to someone who needs your message, not through the lens. Practice staring at the lens before you begin and imagine the lens to be your most favourite, encouraging person,” Delnna shared.
Practice discomfort, not perfection: Record yourself without the intention to post. Just to see, to grow, to observe without judgment.
“Desensitise your fear by making the process safe again. Don’t script. Don’t plan. Just speak. Let it be messy. Be natural. Speak your truth, even if your voice trembles,” said Delnna. You’re not doing this to perform. You’re doing this to reclaim safety in a space where your nervous system once felt unsafe.
Unpack the deeper fear: Often, it’s not the camera that scares us. It’s the stories we hold:
What if I sound stupid? What if they laugh? What if I’m too much or too little?
According to Delnna, these are “childhood wounds showing up in adult spaces”. “And they deserve healing, not suppression. Speak to your therapist or mentor and see how best you can release memories and layers of limiting beliefs connected to such fears,” said Delnna.
Remember, even icons were once beginners: That first shaky voice—that unsteady eye contact. “Even Karisma had to start somewhere. Everyone does. Confidence is a result, not a prerequisite,” said Delnna.