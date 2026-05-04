Karishma Mehta’s secret to tough decisions: What is the ‘empty rocking chair theory’?

When you’re stuck making a difficult choice, the loudest voice is often fear. Fear of failing, choosing wrong, or regretting it later. That’s exactly what Karishma Mehta wants people to cut through with what she calls the “empty rocking chair theory.”
The founder of Humans of Bombay recently shared a simple mental exercise: picture yourself at 90, sitting on a rocking chair, looking back at your life. Then ask, what would that version of you wish you had done today?
At its core, the idea is about choosing from future clarity instead of present fear.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Psychiatrists say this isn’t just a poetic thought experiment. It has roots in established psychological practice. Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity explains, “The empty rocking chair technique is a simple mental exercise used in psychology to help people gain perspective on life decisions.”
It works by helping individuals mentally step out of the present moment. “This visualization helps individuals step away from present emotions and think long-term. It is similar to future-self thinking used in therapy, which encourages wiser, less impulsive decision-making by focusing on long-term consequences and values,” he says.
While the name itself may not be clinical, the concept behind it is sound. “The description shared is broadly accurate and aligns with the core idea of this technique,” Dr Kumar notes, adding that it reflects widely used approaches such as future-self visualisation and regret-minimisation frameworks.
That shift in perspective is what makes it effective. Big decisions often feel overwhelming because they are driven by short-term emotions—fear, doubt, or social pressure. Thinking from the lens of your future self can cut through that noise. As Dr. Kumar puts it, “This technique can be quite effective, especially for people who feel stuck, anxious, or confused about major life decisions. It helps reduce short-term fear and emotional bias by shifting focus to long-term satisfaction and meaning.”
However, it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. “While generally helpful, this technique can sometimes backfire if overused or applied rigidly. For some individuals, especially those prone to anxiety, imagining the future may increase pressure or fear of regret,” he cautions.
There are also practical limits. “It may also oversimplify complex decisions where present realities, responsibilities, and risks must be considered carefully,” he adds, stressing that it should complement—not replace—ground realities.
“Therefore, it should be used as a guiding tool, not the sole basis for decisions. Balancing future perspective with current practical factors is essential for making well-rounded, healthy choices.”
So the “empty rocking chair” doesn’t exactly hand you answers. What it does offer is perspective—nudging you to ask a more meaningful question: years from now, what will actually matter?
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.