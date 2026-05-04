Karishma Mehta’s secret to tough decisions: What is the ‘empty rocking chair theory’?

Mehta's hack is a simple mental exercise used in psychology to help people gain perspective on life decisions (Image: Instagram/karimehta05)

When you’re stuck making a difficult choice, the loudest voice is often fear. Fear of failing, choosing wrong, or regretting it later. That’s exactly what Karishma Mehta wants people to cut through with what she calls the “empty rocking chair theory.”

The founder of Humans of Bombay recently shared a simple mental exercise: picture yourself at 90, sitting on a rocking chair, looking back at your life. Then ask, what would that version of you wish you had done today?

At its core, the idea is about choosing from future clarity instead of present fear.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.