Karan Johar feels ‘people who can’t communicate think everything’s an argument’: What experts say

Relationships are built on strong communication, and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar agrees. The director once shared a social media post that read, “People who can’t communicate think everything’s an argument.” What exactly does “bad communication” mean? How can you determine your communication skills and learn how to improve them?

“According to the principles of social psychology, forming a group or making an impression requires three key elements, such as physical proximity, some common goals, and communication of needs, wants, and opinions. Communicating with someone requires the recipient to figure out and respond to a message,” explained Ashutosh Tiwari, psychologist at MindGlass Well-being, Delhi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Signs you need to work on your communication skills:

Communication can be difficult if both parties have communication-related issues. Understanding these signs can help you overcome certain communication problems:

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Inability to say things clearly: In verbal communication, misunderstandings can develop when one person struggles to express their thoughts, and another person may dominate the conversation, making the other feel less interested and less likely to reciprocate.

Poor body language, such as not making eye contact, looking away during conversations, and using poor tone and volume, can also hinder effective communication.

Struggle with active listening: it requires honest focus, no interruptions, and appropriate eye contact. But people with poor communication may look indifferent and distracted, neglecting to validate others’ opinions and show empathy.

Poor communication can negatively affect your personal relationships, leading to conflicts, arguments, misunderstandings, and excessive expressions of resentment instead of listening first. People with inadequate communication can also miss opportunities in their personal lives and often fail to present themselves properly, damaging their work reputation.

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Open communication about individual stressors can help illuminate patterns of slippage and allow for early intervention before it’s too late. (Source: Freepik) Open communication about individual stressors can help illuminate patterns of slippage and allow for early intervention before it’s too late. (Source: Freepik)

How can you improve your communication skills?

Tiwari suggested some tips and tricks to ace your communication game:

Active listening: It encourages you to maintain a positive posture, make eye contact, and ask for clarification when you don’t understand what others are trying to say, rather than ignoring them.

Effective Speaking: This involves carefully selecting words appropriate to the other person’s gender, role, and age; speaking clearly and concisely; and speaking when necessary. Use “I” statements to express your feelings and agreement.

Non-Verbal Communication: You learn to maintain eye contact, use open body language (don’t fold your hands; instead, try to lean toward the speaker), and match your tone to your message.

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Counselling psychologist Srishti Vatsa added that communicating in a language that is easily comprehensible, choosing your words carefully, and paying attention to your body language and tone of voice can also go a long way.

“Withdrawing or becoming defensive in conversations might be normal- notice when you are feeling defensive and address the thoughts and emotions that are coming up. Do not get distracted by mobile phones, and respect the presence of the person in front of you,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.